Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 06, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, theatre fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld—your morning roundup of all things Broadway and beyond. Yesterday brought a first look at Ariana DeBose in Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE, glitzy snapshots from the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway screening with Ariana Grande, and an interview with Mandy Gonzalez on bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music to Carnegie Hall. We’ve also got the latest Othello review roundups, must-see videos including Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey’s magical Dunkin’ WICKED commercial, and fresh photos from THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE in London. Plus, don’t miss news of BOOP! THE MUSICAL hitting the road in 2026 and Ariana Grande teasing a new stage project! There’s so much to catch up on, so grab your morning coffee and dive in!

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 6
44 The Musical opens Off-Broadway
The Front Page
Photos: Ariana DeBose and More in THE BAKER'S WIFE at CSC

You can now get a first look at photos of Classic Stage Company’s production of The Baker’s Wife, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music and lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz.
Photos: Ariana Grande, Allie Trimm, Lencia Kebede & More at WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening

On Monday October 28, a special screening of Wicked: For Good took place in New York for the Broadway and theater communities. In attendance was Ariana Grande, along with several members of the Broadway company and creative team. Take a look at photos from the screening here.
Interview: Mandy Gonzalez On Bringing the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda to Carnegie Hall

Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez is coming home to New York and to the music that helped define her career. Read our interview as Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda prepares to hit the Carnegie Hall stage.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More Image Video: Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey Star in Dunkin’ WICKED Commercial
by Josh Sharpe
To celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good, Dunkin' is partnering with Universal on new themed products at the popular breakfast chain. Check out a new Wicked-themed commercial featuring Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More Image Video: Watch 3 Songs from WAX: THE STORY OF MARIE TUSSAUD
by Nicole Rosky
Wax: The Story of Marie Tussaud, a darkly glamorous pop-baroque musical with book, lyrics, and music by Tyler Palo, has released a cinematic sizzle reel featuring three numbers from the brand-new musical. watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More Image Video: WICKED Star Jordan Litz Shares Experience Running NYC Marathon and Performing on Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
On Sunday, November 2, Jordan Litz ran in the New York City Marathon before heading to the Gershwin to play Fiyero in both performances of Wicked on Broadway. Litz visited TODAY to talk all about it, sharing how he got through the day. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More Image Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE is Now Playing in London
by Stephi Wild
As the official opening of the first-ever stage adaptation of The Hunger Games approaches, the first photos have been released from the show. Check out the photos here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More Image Photos: Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb in PURPLE RAIN World Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. The cast features Kris Kollins, who is making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More Image Photos: FROZEN in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse began rehearsals this week for the beloved musical Disney’s Frozen. The production will begin performances this month. Check out rehearsal photos here!. (more...)

Photos: David D’Lancy Wilson and Gilbert Domally Join THE LION KING Tour
by Stephi Wild
Disney’s The Lion King North American tour released production photos of new principal cast members David D’Lancy Wilson (Mufasa) and Gilbert Domally (Simba). Check out the photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Theatre Philadelphia Names Darnelle Radford As New Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
​After an extensive national search, the Board of Theatre Philadelphia has named Darnelle Radford as the organization's new Executive Director. A longtime advocate for the city's arts scene, Radford brings nearly two decades of experience as a theater producer, media entrepreneur, and arts administrator to the role.. (more...)
New Musical Comedy ME PROMETHEUS: CAVEMAN MUSICAL Will Have Industry Reading in NYC
by Stephi Wild
An industry reading of Me Prometheus, an original musical comedy by Simon Riker and Emerson Sieverts with contributing writer Addison Janney, will be presented this month.. (more...)
WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL is Now Available For Licensing
by Stephi Wild
After New York and London productions, White Rose: The Musical is now available for professional, educational, and community theatre licensing. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: David Harewood and Toby Jones in OTHELLO
by Aliya Al-Hassan
'O, beware, my lord, of jealousy' Tom Morris’s new West End production of William Shakespeare’s Othello is now open, starring David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona. Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris with music by PJ Harvey, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire. What did the critics think?. (more...)
Review Roundup: STEREOPHONIC National Tour
by Stephi Wild
Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Play, is now on its first National Tour. Read the reviews for the tour as they come in, and learn more about the show, here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
BOOP! THE MUSICAL North American Tour Will Open in Rochester in Fall 2026
by Stephi Wild
BOOP! The Musical will embark on a North American Tour, opening for its 50-week run in Rochester, NY at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. Additional tour cities, dates, and casting for the North American Tour will be announced soon.. (more...)
GIRL, INTERRUPTED to Have World Premiere at The Public Theater in May 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere production of Girl, Interrupted has been added to The Public’s 2025-2026 season. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok brings Girl, Interrupted to the stage for its world premiere.. (more...)
Cole Escola Writing Miss Piggy Movie; Jennifer Lawrence Says She is Producing With Emma Stone
by Michael Major
Is Cole Escola writing a Missy Piggy movie? Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she and Emma Stone are producing the picture – and possibly starring in it.. (more...)
Jennifer Lawrence Was Almost in OH, MARY! on Broadway: Why She Backed Out
by Michael Major
Jennifer Lawrence was almost Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. On the latest episode of Las Culturistas, the Oscar-winner revealed that she almost donned the bratty curls, but scheduling got in the way.. (more...)
Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Stage Project: 'I’m Very Excited'
by Josh Sharpe
After the Wicked mania comes to an end, Ariana Grande is excited to return to her stage roots. The superstar, who plays Glinda in the two-part film, has shared that she will be appearing in a to-be-announced stage production. . (more...)
Darren Criss Returns to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING November 5
by Stephi Wild
Tony winner Darren Criss is returning to Maybe Happy Ending beginning today, November 5 following his 9-week leave-of-absence. Andrew Barth Feldman played the show's lead role in Criss' absence. . (more...)
Just One Week Left to Vote for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 6
by Team BWW
Election Day may be over, but voting is still open for the first round of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage! Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges. Cast your vote today!. (more...)
Review: OTHELLO, Starring David Harewood and Toby Jones
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Director Tom Morris has been busy running the Bristol Old Vic, but now returns to the capital to start a five year partnership with Chris Harper Productions to direct Shakespeare plays for the West End. His Othello looks impressive, is well acted, thoughtful and glossy, but lacking in sufficient darkness.. (more...)
Review: GWENDA'S GARAGE, Southwark Playhouse
by Clementine Scott
In Sheffield, the self-proclaimed “lesbian capital of the North”, a revolution is coming. The freedom fighters in question are a group of lesbian mechanics, loosely based on the real life Gwenda’s Garage, a lesbian-owned garage named after pioneering racing driver Gwenda Stewart that became a hub for 1980s feminist activism.. (more...)
Review: THE MEAT KINGS! (INC.) OF BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Park Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Artistic Director of Papatango George Turvey presents the winner of their 2024 New Writing Prize: The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights. Hannah Doran’s debut play thrives under Turvey’s enticing vision, alternating spells of emotional introspection with devastating blows to the gut. . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Emma Stone

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Morning glow, I’d like to help you grow
We should have started long ago."

- Pippin

