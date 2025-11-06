Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld—your morning roundup of all things Broadway and beyond. Yesterday brought a first look at Ariana DeBose in Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE, glitzy snapshots from the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway screening with Ariana Grande, and an interview with Mandy Gonzalez on bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music to Carnegie Hall. We’ve also got the latest Othello review roundups, must-see videos including Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey’s magical Dunkin’ WICKED commercial, and fresh photos from THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE in London. Plus, don’t miss news of BOOP! THE MUSICAL hitting the road in 2026 and Ariana Grande teasing a new stage project! There’s so much to catch up on, so grab your morning coffee and dive in!