Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2025- Inside the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, theatre fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld—your morning roundup of all things Broadway and beyond. Yesterday brought a first look at Ariana DeBose in Classic Stage Company's THE BAKER'S WIFE, glitzy snapshots from the WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway screening with Ariana Grande, and an interview with Mandy Gonzalez on bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music to Carnegie Hall. We’ve also got the latest Othello review roundups, must-see videos including Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey’s magical Dunkin’ WICKED commercial, and fresh photos from THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE in London. Plus, don’t miss news of BOOP! THE MUSICAL hitting the road in 2026 and Ariana Grande teasing a new stage project! There’s so much to catch up on, so grab your morning coffee and dive in!
|This Week's Call Sheet
|The Front Page
Photos: Ariana DeBose and More in THE BAKER'S WIFE at CSC
You can now get a first look at photos of Classic Stage Company’s production of The Baker’s Wife, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music and lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz.
Photos: Ariana Grande, Allie Trimm, Lencia Kebede & More at WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening
On Monday October 28, a special screening of Wicked: For Good took place in New York for the Broadway and theater communities. In attendance was Ariana Grande, along with several members of the Broadway company and creative team. Take a look at photos from the screening here.
Interview: Mandy Gonzalez On Bringing the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda to Carnegie Hall
Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez is coming home to New York and to the music that helped define her career. Read our interview as Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda prepares to hit the Carnegie Hall stage.
|Must Watch
| Video: Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey Star in Dunkin’ WICKED Commercial
To celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good, Dunkin' is partnering with Universal on new themed products at the popular breakfast chain. Check out a new Wicked-themed commercial featuring Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.. (more...)
| Video: Watch 3 Songs from WAX: THE STORY OF MARIE TUSSAUD
Wax: The Story of Marie Tussaud, a darkly glamorous pop-baroque musical with book, lyrics, and music by Tyler Palo, has released a cinematic sizzle reel featuring three numbers from the brand-new musical. watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: WICKED Star Jordan Litz Shares Experience Running NYC Marathon and Performing on Broadway
On Sunday, November 2, Jordan Litz ran in the New York City Marathon before heading to the Gershwin to play Fiyero in both performances of Wicked on Broadway. Litz visited TODAY to talk all about it, sharing how he got through the day. Check it out now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE is Now Playing in London
As the official opening of the first-ever stage adaptation of The Hunger Games approaches, the first photos have been released from the show. Check out the photos here! . (more...)
| Photos: Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb in PURPLE RAIN World Premiere
You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. The cast features Kris Kollins, who is making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid.. (more...)
Photos: FROZEN in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
Photos: David D’Lancy Wilson and Gilbert Domally Join THE LION KING Tour
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
