BOOP! The Musical will embark on a North American Tour, opening for its 50-week run in Rochester, NY at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Fall 2026. Additional tour cities, dates, and casting for the North American Tour will be announced soon.

The Broadway production of BOOP! The Musical was produced by Ostar Productions and opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025. BOOP! The Musical received 3 Tony Award nominations and won 3 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards. Read the reviews here.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

BOOP! The Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell scenic design; Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting design; Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen, sound design; Tony Award-winner Finn Ross, projection design; Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design; Michael Clifton, makeup design; OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox, illusions design; The Huber Marionettes, marionette design; Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters, music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman, Orchestrations; Rick Fox, music director; and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark, dance music arrangements. Casting is by The TRC Company, DB Bonds is Associate Director and Rachelle Rak is Associate Choreographer.

Melody Place released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of BOOP! The Musical on June 6, 2025, in streaming and digital formats, and a special edition double LP was released by Amazon on September 12, 2025.

The tour of BOOP! The Musical is produced by NETworks Presentations and booking is by The Booking Group. Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) is handling the stock and amateur rights.