Video: Watch 3 Songs from WAX: THE STORY OF MARIE TUSSAUD

Wax: The Story of Marie Tussaud, a darkly glamorous pop-baroque musical with book, lyrics, and music by Tyler Palo, has released a sizzle reel featuring three numbers from the brand-new musical.

The sneak peek features three numbers from the score and offers a first look at the world of Wax, which reframes the life of Madame Marie Tussaud. From her eccentric upbringing to the volatility of the French Revolution, sudden celebrity, and exploitation, Marie learns to shape her life — and her legacy — in wax. Once one of the most influential women of her time, Wax positions this largely forgotten women as a symbol of survival, artistry, and reinvention.

“At its heart, Wax is about who gets to write history and who gets erased,” said creator and executive producer Tyler Palo. “We wanted to follow Marie’s lead and introduce Wax in a way that shows its full scope—the sound, the tone, the world—as a declaration of what’s possible. I hope this sizzle reel is just the start of a reimagining how new musicals can introduce themselves to audiences and the industry.”

The sizzle reel was choreographed and co-directed by Michael Sylvester alongside creator Tyler Palo, with orchestrations by Justin Ramos. The reel features Cinematography and Editing by Jake Primmerman (PRIMME Creative), Lighting Design by Matteo Lambert, Costume Design & Associate Choreography by Karma Jenkins, Hair Design by Michael Samhat, and Makeup Design by Cear Silva. Tyler Palo is the Executive Producer and Tiffany Christina is the Associate Producer. The upcoming staged production will be directed by Taylor McMahon, with choreography by Sylvester and orchestrations by Ramos.

The cast includes Jaclyn Birkner, Courtney Cheatham, Mollie Craven, Michael Allen Haggerty, Karma Jenkins, Brandon Kala, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Tyler Palo, Plasma, Ramiro Ravi, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Amy Romero, Alanna Saunders, Ahmad Simmons, John John Tarrayo, Olivia Valli, Miguel Ángel Vasquez, and Kristopher Ward.

Wax is currently preparing for its next stage of development and seeking producing partners to help bring the project to audiences.