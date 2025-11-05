Video: Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey Star in Dunkin’ WICKED Commercial

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







To celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good, Dunkin' is partnering with Universal on new themed products at the popular breakfast chain. Available now, the Dunkin’ x Wicked lineup includes the Wicked Green Matcha and Wicked Pink Refresher, Wicked MUNCHKINS®, and limited-edition merch in signature shades of pink and green.

To mark the moment, Dunkin’ teamed up with Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the films, and Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Fiyero, for a Dunkin’-fied “End Credits Scene” – a tongue-in-cheek imagining of what might happen if the world of Wicked collided with Dunkin’

Set between takes on the Wicked: For Good set, the tongue-in-cheek promo sees Erivo and Bailey as they try to realize their idea of a "bonus scene" which brings Dunkin' to the land of Oz. Check it out here and learn about the full product lineup below.

Dunkin’ x Wicked Menu

Wicked Green Matcha: Dunkin’s classic Iced Matcha Latte gets a wicked twist with brown sugar and toasted almond flavors, made with whole milk for a creamy finish. Guests can also customize with oatmilk or almondmilk.

Wicked Pink Refresher: For those who prefer a touch of Glinda’s sparkle, this bright, bubbly pink drink is bursting with strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors and made with sparkling water.

Wicked MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats: At Dunkin’, there’s no place like the donut case. Old Fashioned Glazed MUNCHKINS® get the ultimate Wicked pink-and-green makeover, inspired by Oz’s most iconic duo.

Dunkin’ x Wicked Merchandise:

Wicked 10-Count MUNCHKINS® Tin: brings a piece of Oz home. For $9.99 and available exclusively with any 10-count MUNCHKINS® purchase, the tin showcases the silhouettes of Elphaba and Glinda, with MUNCHKINS® emblazoned across the top in the film’s instantly recognizable font.

Dunkin’ x Wicked Tumbler ($22.99): featuring both pink and green reusable straws – just like Oz’s dynamic duo.

Dunkin’ x Wicked Straw Buddy & Topper Set (4-Pack, $16.99): includes two Elphaba-inspired toppers (broom and hat) and two Glinda-inspired toppers (wand + crown)

Cup Sleeves ($6.99): in Elphaba green and Glinda pink, each printed with their silhouettes – perfect for dressing up the everyday Dunkin’ run.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dunkin'