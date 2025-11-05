Photos: FROZEN in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse

Click Here for More on Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paper Mill Playhouse began rehearsals this week for the beloved musical Disney’s Frozen. The production begins performances Wednesday, November 26 ahead of a Sunday, November 30 opening night. Due to popular demand, Paper Mill has extended performances for one additional week, through Sunday, January 11, 2026. Check out photos from rehearsal below!

Directed by Paige Price, Frozen stars Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Elsa, Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Anna, Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Kristoff, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Hans, Todd Buonopane (Chicago) as Olaf, Mark Price (Mary Poppins) as Lord Weselton, and Thomas Whitcomb (Miguel Wants to Fight) as Sven, with Anjali Roa (Paper Mill debut) as Young Anna and Hazel Vogel (Annie at Madison Square Garden) as Young Elsa. The ensemble features Sherz Aletaha, Jasmine Bassham, Badia Farha, Maggie Gidden, Erin Gonzales, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Liesl Landegger, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathan Lucrezio, Greg Mills, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Patricia Phillips, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens, Matthew Varvar, as well as understudy for Young Anna and Young Elsa Juliette Meris.

Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure. When sisters Elsa and Anna are torn apart by a mysterious secret power, they each set out on their own journey of courage, self-acceptance, and discovery of love in all its forms. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, this timeless tale will melt hearts of all ages.

The creative team for Frozen includes Shea Sullivan (Choreographer), Geoffrey Ko (Music Direction), Timothy Mackabee (Original Scenic Design), Kelly James Tighe (Scenic Coordination and Additional Design), Colleen Grady (Original Costume Design), Scott Westervelt (Costume Coordination and Additional Design), Ryan J. O’Gara (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Kelley Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Puppet Design), and Patricia L. Grabb (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by The TRC Company.