Cole Escola Writing Miss Piggy Movie; Jennifer Lawrence Says She is Producing With Emma Stone

Is Cole Escola writing a Missy Piggy movie? Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she and Emma Stone are producing the picture – and possibly starring in it.

While on Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Lawrence dropped the exclusive that the Oh, Mary! scribe is penning a film about the beloved Muppet, who is currently appearing on Broadway in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets.

"I don't know if I can announce this, but I'm just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it."

Lawrence did not provide any further details, like how far along the film is or what the plot would be, but the revelation left Yang and Rogers stunned.

The hosts also asked her why she hasn't starred in the film with Stone yet, asking if there was any legitimacy to the rumors that they were starring in a remake of Death Becomes Her.

"No, that was just like fan casting," Lawrence stated. "It would be great. I would love to. I mean, I would be there."

Also on the iHeartRadio podcast, Lawrence revealed that she was approached to star as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Although she was interested in taking on the role, scheduling conflicts got in the way. Learn more here.