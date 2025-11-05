Photos: David D’Lancy Wilson and Gilbert Domally Join THE LION KING Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s The Lion King North American tour released production photos of new principal cast members David D’Lancy Wilson (Mufasa) and Gilbert Domally (Simba), and ongoing cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar) and Thembelihle Cele (Nala). Check out the photos below!

The touring production will also welcome new cubs, who will begin performances on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 in Denver. Aaron Chao and Josiah Watson will alternate the role of Young Simba, and Journey Compas and Marley Gomes will alternate the role of Young Nala.

Current tour cast members Julian Villela (Young Simba), Bryce Christian Thompson (Young Simba), Jaxyn Damasco (Young Nala) and Emmanuella Olaitan (Young Nala) will play their final performances in Denver on November 9, 2025.

Chao, Watson, Compas and Gomes will join current tour cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), David D’Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Eric Bean, Jr., Vernon Brooks III, Kyle Robert Carter, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Quiana Onrae’l Holmes, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae’ Martin, Justin Mensah, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Jordan Samuels, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Eric Shawn, Kevin Ricardo Tate, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities and welcomed more than 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour in history.