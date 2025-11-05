Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE is Now Playing in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the official opening of the first-ever stage adaptation of The Hunger Games approaches, the first official photos have been released from the show. Check out the photos below!

Previews are currently running in the newly built Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre. There will be an audio described performance on 16 January 2026 at 2.30pm and a captioned performance on 21 January 2026 at 7.30pm.

Mia Carragher plays Katniss Everdeen, with Euan Garrett as Peeta Mellark, Joshua Lacey as Haymitch Abernathy, Tristan Waterson as Gale Hawthorne, Tamsin Carroll as Effie Trinket, Stavros Demetraki as Caesar Flickerman, Nathan Ives-Moiba as Cinna & Mayor, Sophia Ally as Prim Everdeen & Ensemble, and Ruth Everett as Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble. John Malkovich appears on screen at every show as President Snow.

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Swing Captain), Jessica Lee (Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Cato & Fight Captain), Redmond Rance (Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Fila.)

The Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf will put spectators into the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster, with a world-class creative team who bring the show to life.

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team for Hunger Games on Stage are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director & additional compositions), Amy Ball CDG (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

Photo Credit: Johan Persson