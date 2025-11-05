GIRL, INTERRUPTED to Have World Premiere at The Public Theater in May 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere production of Girl, Interrupted has been added to The Public’s 2025-2026 season. The new play with music is scheduled to begin in The Public’s Martinson Hall in May 2026. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok brings Girl, Interrupted to the stage for its world premiere. This new take on Susanna Kaysen’s groundbreaking memoir features original music from two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

After being checked into a psychiatric hospital, Susanna finds herself trapped in a place that’s both refuge and prison, discovering unexpected connection with the young women of her ward as they all fight for control, stability, and hope. Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney directs this captivating new play with music.