Photos: Ariana Grande, Allie Trimm, Lencia Kebede & More at WICKED: FOR GOOD Broadway Screening

On Monday, October 28, a special screening of Wicked: For Good took place in New York for the Broadway and theater communities. In attendance was Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the two-part film adaptation, along with several members of the Broadway company, including Lencia Kebede, who is Elphaba on Broadway, and Allie Trimm, who plays Glinda.

Trimm's attendance also served as an unofficial 13 reunion for her and Grande, having starred together in the original Broadway production of the Jason Robert Brown musical. People reported that Grande brought her friend and fellow actor Aaron Simon Gross as her guest to the screening, who also appeared with her and Trimm in the show.

Other attendees at the screening included Gregory Maguire, author of the original source material; composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz; book writer Winnie Holzman; director Jon M. Chu; producer Marc Platt; and musical supervisor/arranger Stephen Oremus. Check out photos from the event below.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson