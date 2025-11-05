Darren Criss Returns to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING November 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony winner Darren Criss is returning to Maybe Happy Ending beginning today, November 5 following his 9-week leave-of-absence. Criss returns to the role that made him the first Asian American to win Best Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Check out photos of Criss in the show here and read reviews for the original cast here.

Andrew Barth Feldman played the show's lead role in Criss' absence. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the news of Feldman joining the cast was met with some criticism from fans and members of the Broadway community. The show's creators and Helen J Shen also statements regarding this.

In addition to Criss, Maybe Happy Ending stars original Broadway cast members Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.