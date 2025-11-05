Photos: Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb in PURPLE RAIN World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. The cast features Kris Kollins, who is making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid, Rachel Webb, who co-stars as Apollonia, Bilaal Avaz as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, Gían Pérez as Bobby, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome, and Grace Yoo as Wendy.

The world premiere musical adaptation, PURPLE RAIN, brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, “The Kid” fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical features a story by Prince; a book by Two-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; choreography by Ebony Williams; and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Tony Award Winner Jason Michael Webb is the production’s Music Supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations for the production.

PURPLE RAIN will play at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis through November 16 as the final production of its 2024-2025 Broadway on Hennepin season.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Kris Kollins

Rachel Webb

Kris Kollins