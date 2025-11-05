Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After the Wicked mania comes to an end, Ariana Grande is excited to return to her stage roots. The superstar, who plays Glinda in the two-part film, previewed some of her forthcoming projects in a new profile for The New York Times, which includes a to-be-announced stage production.

“It’s not on Broadway," the actress clarified, "but it’s something that I’m very excited about and inspired by.” Though Grande has commanded many stages as a pop star, this would be her first major return to live theater in many years. The performer made her Broadway debut as Charlotte in Jason Robert Brown's 13 and later appeared at The Pasadena Playhouse as the title role in a production of the pantomime A Snow White Christmas. She also took on the role of Penny Pingleton in NBC's Hairspray Live!

With a new emphasis on acting, Grande has previously shared that she may not return to pop music full-time, and reiterated that sentiment during the New York Times interview. “Of course, music will be in my life forever,” she shared. “I have to say that for my fans who are reading this who are going to have a heart attack.”

She also spoke about the preparation she underwent to play Glinda, utilizing the Stella Adler acting technique to map the inner life of her character. “I just wanted to design this person inside and out, even if none of it was necessary for a scene, so that I could reference it for myself and leave my own stuff at home."

Grande is starring as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21. She has since booked roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. In previous interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater.

Earlier this year, Grande announced 'the eternal sunshine tour,' kicking off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with other stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Her tour will conclude with five London dates in August. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

The performer has also released a short film "brighter days ahead," released in conjunction with the album. The film is directed by Grande and Christian Breslauer, and sees an elderly Peaches (a character played by Grande) who checks into the Brighter Days clinic to revitalize her memory.

The latest version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. Six of her studio albums have reached number one on the Billboard 200, and nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas