Video: WICKED Star Jordan Litz Shares Experience Running NYC Marathon and Performing on Broadway

On Sunday, November 2, Jordan Litz achieved an incredible feat. Not only did the performer run in the New York City Marathon, but he was also on the boards dancing through life as Fiyero in both performances of Wicked on Broadway.

Litz visited TODAY to talk all about it, sharing his preparation for the big day and how he got through it all. Before Sunday, he took to social media to request that fans shout "Fiyero" to him on the course to cheer him on. "[I heard them] the entire last five miles, coming up on 5th Ave. And I needed it because I was deep in the pain cave at that point," he shared.

The performer finished the marathon at around 12:50, giving him less time to get to the Gershwin Theatre than he had hoped. "I finished about half an hour later than I had originally planned to finish, which made getting to the theater so much more complicated," said Litz. "We got there just in time for half hour... [I] walked on stage, piled as much food as I could into my system, and then I blacked out," he laughed. "I finished 'Dancing Through Life' and I thought, 'That's one of the best Dancing Through Life's I've done in weeks.'"

Check out the full interview with the performer now. Litz, a competitive swimmer who competed in the 2012 US Olympic Trials, joined the Broadway company of Wicked as Fiyero on May 16, 2023, and has since performed over 1,500 shows. In the New York City marathon, his final time came in at 3:40:53.