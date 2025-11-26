Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a magical week on the Great White Way, with big headlines both on and off stage. Broadway’s latest grosses saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child surpass Wicked, while fresh photos of the current cast, including Tom Felton, are finally here. Megan Hilty is extending her hilarious reign in Death Becomes Her, so you have one more week to catch her! The off-Broadway scene got some star power too, as Daniel Radcliffe made a surprise appearance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and you can watch him in a brand-new video. Plus, the first trailer dropped for the ambitious Amadeus TV series starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany. Dive into these stories and more, and get ready for another dazzling day in theatre news!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/23/25 - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/23/2025.
Megan Hilty Extends Run in DEATH BECOMES HER by One Week
Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty has extended her run as “Madeline Ashton” in Death Becomes Her on Broadway for one additional week.
Photos: Tom Felton, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and More in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
All new photos have been released of the current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, including Tom Felton, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and more. Check out the photos here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Daniel Radcliffe Joins SPELLING BEE as Guest Speller
by Michael Major
Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe joined the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway as a 'guest speller.' Watch the Harry Potter alum spell 'THEATRE' and more in a new video!. (more...)
| Video: Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany Are Musical Rivalries in AMADEUS Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has dropped for Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. The series features Will Sharpe as Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart, and Paul Bettany as court composer Antonio Salieri. Watch the dramatic trailer now.. (more...)
Video: Watch Alex Newell Sing 'When You're Good to Mama' in CHICAGO
Video: Mandy Patinkin Discusses Patti LuPone Reunion in New Gilded Age Series THE ARTIST
|Hot Photos
| Photo: First Look at Sherie Rene Scott in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Michael Major
Sherie Rene Scott takes over in The Queen of Versailles tonight! The Broadway icon and standby for 'Jackie Siegel' performs her first show as 'Jackie Siegel,' see new photo of her during the show's final scene for the song 'This Time Next Year.'. (more...)
| Photos: Andy Cohen, Dylan Mulvaney, and Lukas Gage Visit THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Bruce Glikas
The Queen of Versailles has been visited by several celebrities since it hit the Broadway stage. Most recently, Andy Cohen, Dylan Mulvaney, and Lukas Gage attended the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
Photos: Andrew Durand in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS First Look
Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More Rehearse for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Review: PETTY MEN, Arcola Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Few Shakespeare plays have received the ‘updated for the current political moment’ treatment more than Julius Caesar. In Petty Men, though, our Roman dictator-for-life is not a Trumpian autocrat, but a BAFTA-winning actor.. (more...)
"It's turkey lurkey time."
- Promises, Promises
