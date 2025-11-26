 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 26, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a magical week on the Great White Way, with big headlines both on and off stage. Broadway’s latest grosses saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child surpass Wicked, while fresh photos of the current cast, including Tom Felton, are finally here. Megan Hilty is extending her hilarious reign in Death Becomes Her, so you have one more week to catch her! The off-Broadway scene got some star power too, as Daniel Radcliffe made a surprise appearance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and you can watch him in a brand-new video. Plus, the first trailer dropped for the ambitious Amadeus TV series starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany. Dive into these stories and more, and get ready for another dazzling day in theatre news!

The Front Page
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/23/25 - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/23/2025.
Megan Hilty Extends Run in DEATH BECOMES HER by One Week

Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty has extended her run as “Madeline Ashton” in Death Becomes Her on Broadway for one additional week.
Photos: Tom Felton, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and More in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

All new photos have been released of the current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, including Tom Felton, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and more. Check out the photos here!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More Image Video: Daniel Radcliffe Joins SPELLING BEE as Guest Speller
by Michael Major
Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe joined the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway as a 'guest speller.' Watch the Harry Potter alum spell 'THEATRE' and more in a new video!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More Image Video: Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany Are Musical Rivalries in AMADEUS Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has dropped for Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. The series features Will Sharpe as Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart, and Paul Bettany as court composer Antonio Salieri. Watch the dramatic trailer now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More Image Video: Watch Alex Newell Sing 'When You're Good to Mama' in CHICAGO
by Michael Major
Chicago the Musical has released a new video of Alex Newell singing 'When You're Good to Mama.' Newell recently joined the show alongside Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin as 'Roxie Hart.'. (more...)

Video: Mandy Patinkin Discusses Patti LuPone Reunion in New Gilded Age Series THE ARTIST
by Josh Sharpe
Mandy Patinkin recently spoke with BroadwayWorld about starring in the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist, and what it was like to reunite with Evita co-star Patti LuPone for the project.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More Image Photo: First Look at Sherie Rene Scott in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Michael Major
Sherie Rene Scott takes over in The Queen of Versailles tonight! The Broadway icon and standby for 'Jackie Siegel' performs her first show as 'Jackie Siegel,' see new photo of her during the show's final scene for the song 'This Time Next Year.'. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More Image Photos: Andy Cohen, Dylan Mulvaney, and Lukas Gage Visit THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Bruce Glikas
The Queen of Versailles has been visited by several celebrities since it hit the Broadway stage. Most recently, Andy Cohen, Dylan Mulvaney, and Lukas Gage attended the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More Image Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries is back on the New York stage, and recently celebrated its gala opening for its off-Broadway run. Check out photos from the opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: Andrew Durand in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at the Westside Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More Rehearse for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. BroadwayWorld was at the rehearsals to capture the performers, including Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland, Joshua Henry, and many more!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Court Theatre Training Company Awarded Major OfS Funding To Upgrade Facilities and Expand Creative Arts Training
by Stephi Wild
Court Theatre Training Company has secured £252,866 in capital investment from the Office for Students (OfS) to modernise and expand its training facilities.. (more...)
Siamese Collective to Present Concert Reading Of DEAR MR. C At Open Jar Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Siamese Collective will present a concert reading of Dear Mr. C at Open Jar Studios. Dear Mr. C is an intimate, verbatim, indie-pop memoir with a hint of traditional Thai lullaby. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Full Cast and Creatives Set For AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS at Lincoln Center
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for the brand-new production of the beloved family opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, the first seasonal family offering in LCT history.. (more...)
WICKED Spin-offs in the Works; Universal Working to 'Figure Out' Franchise Expansion
by Josh Sharpe
Less than a week after the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, the studio heads at Universal are already brainstorming how to continue the wonderful world of Oz onscreen.. (more...)
Gary Avis Retires From The Royal Ballet
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Ballet has announced the retirement of Gary Avis from his position as Principal Character Artist and Senior Répétiteur. Learn more about Gary and his retirement here.. (more...)
JUST IN TIME Will Launch North American Tour in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Just In Time, the 2025 Tony and Grammy Award nominated new musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin, will launch a North American Tour in June 2027. Learn more here!. (more...)
THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS Will Make Stage Premiere in the UK in 2026
by Stephi Wild
The Silence of the Lambs will make its world stage play premiere in 2026. Television writer and playwright Gina Gionfriddo will bringThomas Harris' gripping literary masterpiece to the stage in a new modern adaptation directed by Nikolai Foster.. (more...)
HAMILTON Edition Monopoly Board Game is Available Now
by Stephi Wild
An all new Hamilton version of the iconic board game MONOPOLY has been released from The Op Games and Hasbro. This special edition of the game honors one of the most celebrated Broadway musicals of all time while marking its 10th anniversary. . (more...)
Audra McDonald, Joy Woods and More to Perform at A NEW YORK EVENING CELEBRATING GYPSY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audra McDonald, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, and Kevin Csolak will perform as part of the GRAMMY Museum's event “A New York Evening Celebrating Gypsy” at WNYC’s The Greene Space.. (more...)
Marc Bruni to Replace Kathleen Marshall as Director of ICEBOY! at The Goodman; Megan Mullally to Star
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Goodman has revealed a change in directors for its Centennial 25/26 Season’s summer 2026 musical. Marc Bruni will helm the world premiere of Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh.. (more...)

Review: PETTY MEN, Arcola Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Few Shakespeare plays have received the ‘updated for the current political moment’ treatment more than Julius Caesar. In Petty Men, though, our Roman dictator-for-life is not a Trumpian autocrat, but a BAFTA-winning actor.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Tina Turner

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's turkey lurkey time."

 - Promises, Promises

