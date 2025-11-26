Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2025 - CURSED CHILD Surpasses WICKED In the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a magical week on the Great White Way, with big headlines both on and off stage. Broadway’s latest grosses saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child surpass Wicked, while fresh photos of the current cast, including Tom Felton, are finally here. Megan Hilty is extending her hilarious reign in Death Becomes Her, so you have one more week to catch her! The off-Broadway scene got some star power too, as Daniel Radcliffe made a surprise appearance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and you can watch him in a brand-new video. Plus, the first trailer dropped for the ambitious Amadeus TV series starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany. Dive into these stories and more, and get ready for another dazzling day in theatre news!