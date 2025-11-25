Marc Bruni to Replace Kathleen Marshall as Director of ICEBOY! at The Goodman; Megan Mullally to Star

The Goodman has revealed a change in directors for its Centennial 25/26 Season’s summer 2026 musical. Marc Bruni (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will helm the world premiere of Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, featuring music by Mark Hollman, lyrics by Mark Hollman and Jay Reiss and book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss—the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Bruni, who returns to Chicago following his world-premiere production of Billie Jean (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), replaces previously announced director Kathleen Marshall due to scheduling reasons. Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre June 9 – July 19, 2026.

In New York City, 1938, Broadway’s brightest star, Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), is at the top of her game. But when she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic, the spotlight begins to shift. As Iceboy thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring the “father of the American drama” and challenging his legendary mother for center stage. It’s All About Eve...if only Eve was a caveman.

Marc Bruni directed The Great Gatsby (Broadway, West End, Korea) as well as the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Broadway, West End, US and UK Tours, and in Australia- Helpmann Award Best Director). Other credits include Bull Durham (Paper Mill), A Little Night Music (Geffen Hall), Trevor: The Musical (Stage 42, Disney+), Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, How to Succeed in Business..., 50 Years of Broadway (Kennedy Center), and Hey, Look Me Over!, Paint Your Wagon, Pipe Dream and Fanny (City Center Encores!), Tale of Despereaux (Old Globe, Berkeley), Love All (La Jolla), The Explorers Club (MTC), Ordinary Days (Roundabout), 9 shows for the St. Louis MUNY.