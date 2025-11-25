Video: Mandy Patinkin Discusses Patti LuPone Reunion in New Gilded Age Series THE ARTIST

Mandy Patinkin is back on screens everywhere in The Artist, a new Gilded Age-era murder mystery debuting this Thanksgiving on The Network streaming service.

In the show, the Broadway alum plays fictional tycoon Norman Henry, who, along with his wife Marian (played by fellow Tony winner Janet McTeer), hosts a gathering of eclectic celebrities at their country home. Among the esteemed guests are real-life artists Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas, and Evelyn Nesbit.

Created by Aram Rappaport, the limited series brings together an all-star cast, including Hank Azaria, Danny Huston, Zachary Quinto, Clark Gregg, and Katharine McPhee. During a recent interview with Patinkin, the Tony winner credited the show's success to the playful environment that was encouraged by Rappaport on set.

"It was just like a playhouse that you don't get every day of your life and... [Aram] wrote this period piece that sounds like the period, but doesn't sound like Americans faking that sound.... It was a really interesting experience."

Patinkin also spoke about reuniting with Patti LuPone for the series, who famously starred alongside the actress in the original Broadway production of Evita. "When I'm with Patti, I'm in heaven. There's nobody in the world, as far as I'm concerned, to play in the sandbox with, like Patti. She's one of my oldest friends. I trust her like nobody's business. And she has a soul and a vulnerability and a fragility... I'd do anything with her and I was grateful to have even a second to be in the playground with her on The Artist."

Watch the full interview now, where Patinkin shares more about the fast shooting schedule for the series. "We had 28 days to do a film that should have taken 4 months plus!"