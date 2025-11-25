Video: Daniel Radcliffe Joins SPELLING BEE as Guest Speller

Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe joined the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway as a 'guest speller.' The Harry Potter alum joined his former Merrily We Roll Along co-star, Leana Rae Concepcion, on stage at New World Stages to make a special cameo.

Before he was given his word to spell, Radcliffe was introduced with a special Harry Potter joke from Jason Kravits.

"When Mr. Radcliffe received the acceptance letter to his current school, he was living under the stairs of his evil aunt's house."

He was then given the word "THEATRE" to spell. Watch the video to see his full cameo!

The production stars Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, Jason Kravits as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney.

Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.