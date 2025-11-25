Full Cast and Creatives Set For AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for the brand-new production of the beloved family opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, the first seasonal family offering in LCT history, presented in association with The Metropolitan Opera. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, performances begin on December 16th, with an official opening night set for December 18th at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 W 65th Street).

Joining the previously announced multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Olivier Award-winning opera star Joyce DiDonato as ‘Amahl’s Mother,’ Amahl and the Night Visitors will also star Albert Rhodes Jr. as ‘Amahl,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘King Balthazar,’ Bernard Holcomb as ‘King Kaspar,’ Todd Thomas as ‘King Melchior,’ Johnathan McCullough as ‘The Page.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Jesse Barrett, Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón, Brian Jeffers, Kathryn McCreary, Manuel Palazzo, Bryanna Strickland, Natalie Trumm, Miguel Ángel Vásquez, Olivia Vote, and Jason Zacher. Offstage understudies include Patrick Bessenbacher, Tynan Davis, Kingston Nahm-Korn, and Madeline Wright.

In the desert lands of the first century, a young boy catches the sight of a giant star. Later that evening, as his mother prays for the family’s future, they are visited by three wondrous kings whose unexpected arrival opens the way for Amahl’s heartfelt generousity to shine as brightly as the star itself. This is the tale of how a simple gift can become a miracle that transforms the world.