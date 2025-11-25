Photos: Andrew Durand in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS First Look

You can now get a first look at Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at the Westside Theatre.



Durand joins the cast tonight, November 25th, alongside Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey and television and film star Thomas Doherty as Seymour. Completing the current cast are Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, David Colston Corris, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, and Chani Maisonet.



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

