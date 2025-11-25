Megan Hilty Extends Run in DEATH BECOMES HER by One Week

Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty has extended her run as “Madeline Ashton” in Death Becomes Her on Broadway for one additional week. Hilty will now play her final performance on Sunday, January 11, 2026. As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe will begin performances as “Madeline Ashton” on Friday, January 16, 2026. Standby Dee Roscioli will play the role of “Madeline Ashton” for the performances on January 13, 14, and 15.

Additionally, during the week of January 5, the role of “Helen Sharp” will be played by standby Dee Roscioli during Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard’s vacation. The performance on Sunday, January 4 will be the final performance featuring the Tony-nominated duo of Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in the roles of Madeline and Helen.

Megan Hilty originated the role of “Madeline Ashton” in both the world-premiere production in Chicago and the Broadway run. She has been involved in developing the show since spring 2023 and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored… and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!