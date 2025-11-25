Video: Watch Alex Newell Sing 'When You're Good to Mama' in CHICAGO

Chicago the Musical has released new footage of Tony-winner Alex Newell singing "When You're Good to Mama" in the Broadway hit. The new video features the Shucked star belting out the iconic showtune in the long-running production.

Newell recently joined the show alongside Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin as 'Roxie Hart.' They are joined by Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly and Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago just celebrated its 29th anniversary on Broadway this month. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago also features Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.