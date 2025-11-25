Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries is back on the New York stage, and recently celebrated its gala opening for its off-Broadway run. Check out photos from the opening night below!

Plus, read the reviews for Gruesome Playground Injuries here.

This new production stars three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe.

Gruesome Playground Injuries began performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Friday, November 7 and will continue for a limited run through Sunday, December 28.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas