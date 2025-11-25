 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The production will continue for a limited run through Sunday, December 28. 

By: Nov. 25, 2025

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries is back on the New York stage, and recently celebrated its gala opening for its off-Broadway run. Check out photos from the opening night below!

Plus, read the reviews for Gruesome Playground Injuries here.

This new production stars three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe.

Gruesome Playground Injuries began performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Friday, November 7 and will continue for a limited run through Sunday, December 28. 

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young and Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young and Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young and Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young and Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Rajiv Joseph, Nicholas Braun, Neil Pepe and Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun, Kara Young, Chinna Palmer and Sky Smith

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Rajiv Joseph and Neil Pepe

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Neil Pepe

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Rajiv Joseph

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Sky Smith

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Sky Smith

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Chinna Palmer

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Chinna Palmer

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Rajiv Joseph, Nicholas Braun, Neil Pepe, Kara Young, Chinna Palmer and Sky Smith

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Juliette Pepe and Neil Pepe

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun and Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun and Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Nicholas Braun and Kara Young

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Glenn Davis

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Justine Lupe

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Justine Lupe

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Justine Lupe and Zoe Winters

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Justine Lupe and Zoe Winters

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Justine Lupe, Zoe Winters and Juliana Canfield

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Edmund Donovan and Juliana Canfield

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kara Young's Family

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Montego Glover

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Reza Salazar

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Harry Lennix

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Harry Lennix and Djena Nichole Graves

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Veronika Slowikowska and Kyle Chase

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Producer John Johnson and Producer Greg Nobile

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Edmund Donovan, Justine Lupe, Zoe Winters and Juliana Canfield

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Kate Whoriskey and Reza Salazar

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Matt Gould

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Mallori Johnson

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Costume Design Sarah Laux and Set Design Arnulfo Maldonado

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Sway Bhatia

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Jerod Haynes and Glenn Davis

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Eddie Cooper

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Leo Reale and Jenny Gersten

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Maggie Siff and Rajiv Joseph

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Glenn Davis, Rajiv Joseph and Arian Moayed

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Executive Producer Zachary Baer

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Director Neil Pepe

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Makeup Design Brian Strumwasser

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Corey Steingart

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Uriel Trepman and Dillon Burke

Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway Image
Signage at The Lortel Theatre


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos