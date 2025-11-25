Photos: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The production will continue for a limited run through Sunday, December 28.
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries is back on the New York stage, and recently celebrated its gala opening for its off-Broadway run. Check out photos from the opening night below!
Plus, read the reviews for Gruesome Playground Injuries here.
This new production stars three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe.
Gruesome Playground Injuries began performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Friday, November 7 and will continue for a limited run through Sunday, December 28.
Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Rajiv Joseph, Nicholas Braun, Neil Pepe and Kara Young
Nicholas Braun, Kara Young, Chinna Palmer and Sky Smith
Chinna Palmer
Chinna Palmer
Rajiv Joseph, Nicholas Braun, Neil Pepe, Kara Young, Chinna Palmer and Sky Smith
Juliette Pepe and Neil Pepe
Justine Lupe, Zoe Winters and Juliana Canfield
Edmund Donovan and Juliana Canfield
Kara Young's Family
Harry Lennix and Djena Nichole Graves
Veronika Slowikowska and Kyle Chase
Producer John Johnson and Producer Greg Nobile
Edmund Donovan, Justine Lupe, Zoe Winters and Juliana Canfield
Kate Whoriskey and Reza Salazar
Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields
Mallori Johnson
Costume Design Sarah Laux and Set Design Arnulfo Maldonado
Leo Reale and Jenny Gersten
Glenn Davis, Rajiv Joseph and Arian Moayed
Executive Producer Zachary Baer
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Director Neil Pepe
Makeup Design Brian Strumwasser
Corey Steingart
Uriel Trepman and Dillon Burke
Signage at The Lortel Theatre