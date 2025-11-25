Photos: Tom Felton, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and More in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

All new photos have been released of the current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. The cast includes Tom Felton, who originated the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. He joins the Broadway cast for a limited engagement through May 10, 2026. Check out the photos below!

The new cast also includes Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, and Logan Becker.

Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory. The cast also includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg*, Alexis Gordon*, Caleb Hafen*, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle*, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.