JUST IN TIME Will Launch North American Tour in 2027

Just in Time, the 2025 Tony and Grammy Award nominated new musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin, will launch a North American Tour in June 2027. Tour cities will be announced early next year with casting and ticket information announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to take Just in Time on the road and share Bobby Darin’s incredible story with audiences across North America,” said producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost. “We've witnessed firsthand the sheer joy this show brings to people night after night on Broadway, and we're honored that we get to spread that joy – and this tremendous music – far beyond New York City. Bobby had an extraordinary ability to connect with a live audience, and Just in Time is a celebration of the electric feeling of connection that can only happen in a theatre."

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, national audiences will get a sneak peek at Just in Time when Jonathan Groff and the Broadway cast perform on the 99th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27.

About Just in Time

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Beetlejuice), Just in Time brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Just in Time began performances on March 31, 2025, and opened on April 26, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Just in Time on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost, and co-produced by Thomas M. Neff, Evamere Entertainment, Cynthia J. Tong, Mary Maggio, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Crossroads Live Group, Richard Batchelder, Peter May, Tom Tuft, Merrie L. Davis, Lang Entertainment Group, Silva Theatrical Group, Wild Oak Media, Alchemation, Aleri Entertainment, Craig Balsam, Matthew Blank, Creative Partners Productions, Drew & Dane Productions, Eric and Julie Fisher, Frankly Spoken Productions, Good Soup Entertainment, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Barry and Brooke Josephson, Willette and Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Oliva C. Middleton, Ira Pittelman, Power Arts, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Shake & Stir, Signature Theatre, The Shubert Organization, 2 On The Aisle, Agrawal Turchin, Kades Windsor, Moellenberg Norman, Sirens BB, Suzi Dietz and Lenny Beer, Amy Abrams, Brian Schwartz, and Ted Chapin.