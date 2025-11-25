Audra McDonald, Joy Woods and More to Perform at A NEW YORK EVENING CELEBRATING GYPSY

Audra McDonald, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, and Kevin Csolak will perform as part of the GRAMMY Museum's event “A New York Evening Celebrating Gypsy” at WNYC’s The Greene Space on Thursday, December 4 at 7:00 PM. Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording – starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald – was recently honored with a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.” The evening will be moderated by music supervisor and conductor Andy Einhorn. Limited signed editions of the cast recording will be available for purchase. Tickets to the event are now available.

This event is part of the GRAMMY Museum’s New York City program series, which brings the Museum’s education and public programs to the city.

Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording is available through Warner Music Group’s ARTS MUSIC and OCTOVERSE MEDIA. For the 2026 GRAMMYs, nominations go to principal vocalists Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson, and Joy Woods. The producing team for the GRAMMY-nominated recording includes David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai, Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy, and George C. Wolfe. This marks for first GRAMMY nomination for Octoverse Media, for the label’s first album release.

Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording is available in streaming and digital formats, CD, and a 2-LP vinyl/book edition, which features a hand-numbered, limited-edition 64-page hardback book, with thirteen exclusive essays, exclusive production photography, and complete lyrics. To hear the digital album, or order the CD and vinyl editions, please visit gypsy.lnk.to/2024BCR

Gypsy set a GRAMMY record becoming the first show to spawn five nominated albums in this category. (The album from the original production starring Ethel Merman won in 1960, a revival starring Tyne Daly was nominated in 1991, a revival starring Bernadette Peters won in 2004, and a revival starring Patti LuPone was nominated in 2009.) Right now, Gypsy is tied with West Side Story, Into the Woods, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with four nominated albums each.