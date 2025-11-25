THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS Will Make Stage Premiere in the UK in 2026

The Silence of the Lambs will make its world stage play premiere in 2026. Television writer and playwright Gina Gionfriddo will bring Thomas Harris' literary masterpiece to the stage in a new modern adaptation directed by Nikolai Foster. This new production will open at Leicester's Curve theatre, where it plays from Saturday 01 August – Saturday 15 August 2026, ahead of a major UK and Ireland tour.

About The Silence of the Lambs

When FBI trainee Clarice Starling is sent to interview the psychiatrist and infamous murderer Hannibal Lecter, it's hoped his brilliant mind will help catch sadistic new serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Another girl is missing, and time is running out. But Dr Lecter has questions of his own, and now Clarice must decide: keep a safe distance, or let Hannibal ‘The Cannibal' into her head?

Gina Gionfriddo's theatrical adaptation delves into the psychological tension of Thomas Harris landmark novel, drawing the audience deep into Clarice and Lecter's intelligent, intricate, and bone-chilling game of cat-and-mouse, as the FBI scramble to catch Buffalo Bill, a serial killer still at large. Gionfriddo's screenwriting credits include Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent (NBC), Cold Case (CBS), House of Cards (Netflix) and The Alienist (Netflix). Her plays Becky Shaw and Rapture, Blister, Burn were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2009 and 2013, respectively.

Thomas Harris' quartet of Lecter novels, Red Dragon (1981), The Silence of the Lambs (1988), Hannibal (1999) and Hannibal Rising (2006) have sold over 50 million copies worldwide and have influenced countless modern thrillers. Famed for his scalpel-sharp prose, Harris created in Hannibal Lecter an erudite and urbane serial killer who continues to fascinate the cultural imagination. Clarice Starling remains one of our most compelling fictional heroines — a woman who steps into the darkness to see justice served, armed with intellect, empathy, and unshakable resolve. Harris' four novels have been adapted into multiple film and TV adaptations featuring acclaimed performances by Brian Cox, Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Jodie Foster, Julianne Moore and directorial masterclasses by Jonathan Demme and Ridley Scott.

Nikolai Foster is Artistic Director at Curve, Leicester, one of the UK's leading regional theatres. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nikolai grew up in North Yorkshire and trained at Drama Centre London and at the Crucible, Sheffield. He has created work for many of the UK's major producing theatres, touring houses and international venues. Nikolai has been director on attachment at the Sheffield Crucible, The Royal Court Theatre and National Theatre Studio and served as an Associate Director at Leeds Playhouse. In 2024, Nikolai was awarded an Honorary Doctor of the Arts by Leicester's De Montfort University for his contribution to theatre in Leicester. At Curve, Nikolai has worked on numerous musical revivals, new plays, musicals and championed emerging artists. Many of the Made at Curve productions Nikolai has directed have transferred to London, toured the UK and internationally.

Playwright Gina Gionfriddo says: “Thomas Harris' novel speaks so eloquently to the interior terrors that fuel his iconic characters - both the monsters and the heroes who slay them. What a privilege it has been to bring these stories to the stage.”

Director Nikolai Foster continues: "We've long wanted to present a Made at Curve thriller onstage in Leicester, and The Silence of the Lambs is surely the most electrifying and frightening of this genre. At the heart of this play is the remarkable relationship between Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter; through their gripping meetings, these two fascinating characters develop a compelling relationship. Harris' novel is filled with stunning iconography and imagery that is ripe for theatrical invention. We can't wait to see it burst to life onstage.”

Producers for Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live, James Lane and Ed McGovern conclude: “We are deeply honoured to have been entrusted with Thomas Harris seminal story and iconic characters. Gina and Nikolai have crafted something truly thrilling for the stage, and we cannot wait to welcome audiences into Hannibal Lecter's cell to witness it first hand for the very first time.“

Full creative team and cast will be announced at a later date. The Silence of the Lambs is produced by Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live in association with Curve.

Tour Dates

Leicester, Curve

Sat 01 Aug – Sat 15 Aug 2026

https://www.curveonline.co.uk

On sale 02 Dec 2025

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Tue 18 Aug – Sat 22 Aug 2026

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On sale 03 Dec 2025

Glasgow, Theatre Royal

Mon 24 Aug – Sat 29 Aug 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

Tue 01 Sep – Sat 05 Sep 2026

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

On sale 06 Dec 2025

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Tue 08 Sep – Sat 12 Sep 2026

https://www.capitaltheatres.com

On sale 03 Dec 2025

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Tue 15 Sep – Sat 19 Sep 2026

https://www.trch.co.uk

On sale 03 Dec 2025

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

Mon 28 Sep – Sat 03 Oct 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Salford, Lowry – Quays Theatre

Tue 06 Oct – Sat 10 Oct 2026

https://www.thelowry.com

On sale 28 Nov 2025

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

Mon 12 Oct – Sat 17 Oct 2026

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On sale soon

Oxford, New Theatre

Mon 19 Oct – Sat 24 Oct 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Peterborough, New Theatre

Tue 27 Oct – Sat 31 Oct 2026

https://www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Hull, New Theatre

Tue 03 Nov – Sat 07 Nov 2026

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On sale 28 Nov 2025

Belfast, Grand Opera House

Tue 10 Nov – Sat 14 Nov 2026

https://www.goh.co.uk

On sale 08 Dec 2025

Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Tue 24 Nov – Sat 28 Nov 2026

https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

On sale 12 Dec 2025

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Mon 04 Jan – Sat 09 Jan 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Blackpool, The Grand Theatre

Mon 11 Jan – Sat 16 Jan 2027

https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Eastbourne, The Congress Theatre

Mon 18 Jan – Sat 23 Jan 2027

https://www.trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne

On sale soon

Malvern, Malvern Theatre

Tue 26 Jan – Sat 30 Jan 2027

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

On sale now

Swansea, Grand Theatre

Tue 16 Feb – Sat 20 Feb 2027

https://www.swanseagrand.co.uk

On sale soon

Chester, Storyhouse Theatre

Mon 22 Feb – Sat 27 Feb 2027

https://www.storyhouse.com

On sale 28 Nov 2025

Brighton, Theatre Royal

Tue 02 Mar – Sat 06 Mar 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre

Mon 08 Mar – Sat 13 Mar 2027

https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

On sale soon

York, Theatre Royal

Mon 15 Mar – Sat 20 Mar 2027

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

Tue 30 Mar – Sat 03 Apr 2027

https://www.belgrade.co.uk

On sale soon

Richmond, Richmond Theatre

Tue 06 Apr – Sat 10 Apr 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Mon 12 Apr – Sat 17 Apr 2027

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk

On sale soon

Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

Tue 20 Apr – Sat 24 Apr 2027

https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

On sale now

Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

Mon 26 Apr – Sat 01 May 2027

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk

On sale 28 Nov 2025

Cardiff, New Theatre

Mon 10 May – Sat 15 May 2027

https://www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

On sale soon

Buxton, Opera House

Mon 17 May – Sat 22 May 2027

https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

On sale now

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Mon 31 May – Sat 05 Jun 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Mon 14 Jun – Sat 19 Jun 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

On sale 26 Nov 2025

Sunderland, Empire Theatre

Mon 21 Jun – Sat 26 Jun 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

On sale 26 Nov 2025