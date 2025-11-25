 tracker
Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More Rehearse for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. 

By: Nov. 25, 2025

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. BroadwayWorld was at the rehearsals to capture the performers, including Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland, Joshua Henry, and many more!

Among the performances are those from the Broadway casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime." The prade will also include the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters."  Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Radio City Rockettes® will also join the festivities. 

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.   

Performers

Millions of spectators along the Macy’s Parade route will be thrilled by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances. 

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsal
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsal

Conan Gray
Conan Gray

Conan Gray
Conan Gray

Natalie Venetia Belcon
Natalie Venetia Belcon

Buena Vista Social Club Band Members
Buena Vista Social Club Band Members

David Oquendo
David Oquendo

Renesito Avich
Renesito Avich

Alex Timbers
Alex Timbers
 

University of North Alabama Marching Band
University of North Alabama Marching Band

University of North Alabama Marching Band
University of North Alabama Marching Band

Spirit of American Cheer
Spirit of American Cheer

Spirit of American Cheer
Spirit of American Cheer

Sadie Dickerson and Sarah Hyland
Sadie Dickerson and Sarah Hyland

Sadie Dickerson and Sarah Hyland
Sadie Dickerson and Sarah Hyland

Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More Rehearse for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 Image
Tom Kirdahy, Jonathan Groff, Sadie Dickerson and Sarah Hyland with Just in Time Cast Members that includes- Larkin Reilly, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Jaime Foord, Valeria Yamin, Julia Grondin, Rob Ahrens, amd Claire Camp

Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz
Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz

Cassie Levy, Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz
Cassie Levy, Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz

Rodd Cyrus
Rodd Cyrus

Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis
Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis

Cassie Levy
Cassie Levy

Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz
Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz

Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis
Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Rheaume Crenshaw
Rheaume Crenshaw

Donald Duck
Donald Duck

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
 Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Spirit of America Dance
Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance
Spirit of America Dance

Evidence
Evidence

Circus Vazquez
Circus Vazquez

Circus Vazquez
Circus Vazquez

Circus Vazquez
Circus Vazquez

Radio City Rockettes
Radio City Rockettes

Radio City Rockettes
Radio City Rockettes


Videos