Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More Rehearse for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. BroadwayWorld was at the rehearsals to capture the performers, including Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland, Joshua Henry, and many more!

Among the performances are those from the Broadway casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime." The prade will also include the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters." Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Radio City Rockettes® will also join the festivities.

The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.

Performers

Millions of spectators along the Macy’s Parade route will be thrilled by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances.

