Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! There's plenty of excitement on the Great White Way and beyond as we Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. Wicked: For Good celebrated its star-studded New York premiere—with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gracing the pink-and-green carpet—while we dove into all the exciting new songs and scenes packed into the film adaptation. Plus, we chatted with John Drea about his Broadway debut in Little Bear Ridge Road, celebrated with the cast of & Juliet and The Notebook National Tour, and caught Chloë Grace Moretz reflecting on her rewarding experience in MCC's Caroline. Over in London, Bryan Cranston stars in All My Sons, and on Broadway Chicago celebrates 29 years. From industry news, reviews, international coverage, and so much more—including your daily Word Game—we've got your daily roundup right here. Let's get started!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere
You can now check out photos from the red carpet of the Wicked: For Good New York City premiere, which streamed live, and marked the final stop of the press tour for the film.
|
Interview: John Drea on Steppenwolf Roots and Broadway Breakthrough in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD
John Drea is currently making his Broadway debut as James/Kenny algonside Laurie Metcalf, Micah Stock, and more in Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road. BroadwayWorld interviewed Drea about making his Broadway deubt.
|
What’s New in WICKED: FOR GOOD: New Songs, Expanded Scenes, Flashbacks, & More
In just a few clock ticks, Wicked: For Good will be here for the world to see! BroadwayWorld has previewed the film and compiled all of the new material we could find in the second part of the film adaptation. Learn all about the new film here!
|Must Watch
| Video: & JULIET Celebrates Third Year With Special Ariana Grande Performance
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Gianna Harris and the cast of & Juliet on Broadway, along with former stars Lorna Courtney and Maya Boyd, performing 'yes, and?' by Ariana Grande in honor of their third year on Broadway!. (more...)
| Video: Nicholas Sparks Sees THE NOTEBOOK Musical National Tour
by Michael Major
Nicholas Sparks saw his story come to life when he attended a performance of The Notebook musical national tour, as it was stopped at The Ordway in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Watch the video!. (more...)
|
Video: Chloë Grace Moretz Calls MCC's CAROLINE the 'Most Rewarding Experience' of Her Career
Video: Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Sing WICKED, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More in Duet Medley
Video: WICKED Movie's 'Young Nessarose' Cesily Collette Visits Broadway Show
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Bryan Cranston and More in ALL MY SONS
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released for Arthur Miller’s ALL MY SONS, directed by Ivo Van Hove, currently playing at Wyndham’s Theatre until Saturday 7 March 2026.. (more...)
| Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 29th Year with Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell Debuts
by Bruce Glikas
You can now check out photos from Chicago on Broadway's 29th anniversary performance! This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell.. (more...)
|
Photos: LEE ROY REAMS: BEHIND THE SCENES OF 42ND STREET at 54 Below
Photos: HAMNET Holds Los Angeles Premiere with Jessie Buckley, Steven Spielberg, & More
Photos: NBC's STUMBLE Cast and Creatives Visit Kristin Chenoweth at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Review: NOVEMBER 4 at Voices Festival Productions
by Mary Lincer
The world première of November 4 has opened just after the 30th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 4, 1995. It is a mitzvah that there are now no longer Israeli hostages and a shande that, as the script of November 4 pointedly notes, Israel now has a Prime Minister who thinks he's the Messiah.. (more...)
Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser Add New UK Dates For FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM
by Stephi Wild
Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser - two of musical theatre's most celebrated vocalists - are expanding From the Rehearsal Room into an international tour next month. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
