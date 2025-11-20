Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More

Video: Chloë Grace Moretz Calls MCC's CAROLINE the 'Most Rewarding Experience' of Her Career

by Josh Sharpe

During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Chloë Grace Moretz told the host that MCC Theater's Caroline was 'probably the most rewarding experience I've had thus far in my career... and I'm not being hyperbolic.' Check out her interview now.. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Sing WICKED, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More in Duet Medley

by Josh Sharpe

Following the New York premiere for Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where she performed a medley of duets with Jimmy Fallon including 'For Good,' 'Shallow,' 'A Whole New World,' 'Suddenly Seymour,' and more. Check out the Tonight Show performance and interview now.. (more...)