Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 20, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! There's plenty of excitement on the Great White Way and beyond as we Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. Wicked: For Good celebrated its star-studded New York premiere—with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gracing the pink-and-green carpet—while we dove into all the exciting new songs and scenes packed into the film adaptation. Plus, we chatted with John Drea about his Broadway debut in Little Bear Ridge Road, celebrated with the cast of & Juliet and The Notebook National Tour, and caught Chloë Grace Moretz reflecting on her rewarding experience in MCC's Caroline. Over in London, Bryan Cranston stars in All My Sons, and on Broadway Chicago celebrates 29 years. From industry news, reviews, international coverage, and so much more—including your daily Word Game—we've got your daily roundup right here. Let's get started!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image
Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere

You can now check out photos from the red carpet of the Wicked: For Good New York City premiere, which streamed live, and marked the final stop of the press tour for the film.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image
Interview: John Drea on Steppenwolf Roots and Broadway Breakthrough in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

John Drea is currently making his Broadway debut as James/Kenny algonside Laurie Metcalf, Micah Stock, and more in Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road. BroadwayWorld interviewed Drea about making his Broadway deubt.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image
What’s New in WICKED: FOR GOOD: New Songs, Expanded Scenes, Flashbacks, & More

In just a few clock ticks, Wicked: For Good will be here for the world to see! BroadwayWorld has previewed the film and compiled all of the new material we could find in the second part of the film adaptation. Learn all about the new film here!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image Video: & JULIET Celebrates Third Year With Special Ariana Grande Performance
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Gianna Harris and the cast of & Juliet on Broadway, along with former stars Lorna Courtney and Maya Boyd, performing 'yes, and?' by Ariana Grande in honor of their third year on Broadway!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image Video: Nicholas Sparks Sees THE NOTEBOOK Musical National Tour
by Michael Major
Nicholas Sparks saw his story come to life when he attended a performance of The Notebook musical national tour, as it was stopped at The Ordway in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Watch the video!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image Video: Chloë Grace Moretz Calls MCC's CAROLINE the 'Most Rewarding Experience' of Her Career
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Chloë Grace Moretz told the host that MCC Theater's Caroline was 'probably the most rewarding experience I've had thus far in my career... and I'm not being hyperbolic.' Check out her interview now.. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Sing WICKED, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More in Duet Medley
by Josh Sharpe
Following the New York premiere for Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where she performed a medley of duets with Jimmy Fallon including 'For Good,' 'Shallow,' 'A Whole New World,' 'Suddenly Seymour,' and more. Check out the Tonight Show performance and interview now.. (more...)

Video: WICKED Movie's 'Young Nessarose' Cesily Collette Visits Broadway Show
by Michael Major
The Wicked movie's 'Young Nessarose,' Cesily Collette, visited the Broadway production this week. In a new social media video, Collette sits backstage with Broadway's Nessa, Jenna Bainbridge.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image Photos: Bryan Cranston and More in ALL MY SONS
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released for Arthur Miller’s ALL MY SONS, directed by Ivo Van Hove, currently playing at Wyndham’s Theatre until Saturday 7 March 2026.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 29th Year with Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell Debuts
by Bruce Glikas
You can now check out photos from Chicago on Broadway's 29th anniversary performance! This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2025- Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD NY Premiere and More Image Photos: LEE ROY REAMS: BEHIND THE SCENES OF 42ND STREET at 54 Below
by Stephen Sorokoff
See photos from the 11/18 show. (more...)

Photos: HAMNET Holds Los Angeles Premiere with Jessie Buckley, Steven Spielberg, & More
by Josh Sharpe
On November 18, Chloé Zhao's Hamnet held its Los Angeles premiere at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles with Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, producer Steven Spielberg, and more in attendance. Take a look at photos now.. (more...)

Photos: NBC's STUMBLE Cast and Creatives Visit Kristin Chenoweth at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Josh Sharpe
On Sunday, November 16, the cast and creators of NBC’s Stumble visited New York City’s St. James Theater to celebrate Kristin Chenoweth’s turn as Jackie Siegel in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway. Check out photos from the Stumble reunion here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Producer Hub and The Tank to Present THE GET TOGETHER Festival
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producer Hub, a connective resource for independent producers, artists, and other arts workers across the performing arts, and The Tank will present The Get Together, a three-day festival of live performance.. (more...)
Jared Zirilli and Keri René Fuller Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT
by Stephi Wild
Abingdon Theatre Company will host an industry reading of a new musical from Jon D'Agostino and Michael August, titled Every Wednesday Night, November 21. Music direction is by Dave Klodowski.. (more...)
Michael John Garcés Named Executive Board President Stage Directors and Choreographers Society
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stage Directors and Choreographers Society has elected Michael John Garcés as Executive Board President at its Annual Membership Meeting.. (more...)
​Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Names Charlotte Cohn As 2026 Denham Fellow
by Chloe Rabinowitz
​Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has named Charlotte Cohn as this season's SDCF Denham Fellow for her upcoming production of The Sound opening in May 2025 produced by Center Stage Theatre.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Launches New North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the North American Tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Learn more about the new touring production and read the reviews as they come in here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: CLUE Embarks on Second North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for the second North American tour of CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from the film. Read the reviews as they come in here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: REVOLUTION(S) at the Goodman Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for Revolution(s), the all-new punk/metal/hip-hop musical by Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn, at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Read the reviews below!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
THE WIZARD OF OZ Documentary in the Works From Leonardo DiCaprio
by Josh Sharpe
Leonardo DiCaprio is producing a new documentary about the 1939 movie musical classic, The Wizard of Oz. The doc will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, also diving into its staying power as a beloved piece of pop culture.. (more...)

Review: NOVEMBER 4 at Voices Festival Productions
by Mary Lincer
The world première of November 4 has opened just after the 30th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 4, 1995. It is a mitzvah that there are now no longer Israeli hostages and a shande that, as the script of November 4 pointedly notes, Israel now has a Prime Minister who thinks he's the Messiah.. (more...)

Free Shakespeare in the Park ROMEO AND JULIET and More Set for The Public Theater Summer 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed its 2026 Shakespeare for the City season, including Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Romeo and Juliet, Mobile Unit and more.. (more...)
Lissa deGuzman Joins Conrad Ricamora-Led CHORUS LINE in the Philippines
by Michael Major
Lissa deGuzman will join Conrad Ricamora in the upcoming production of A Chorus Line in the Philippines! The Wicked alum will be taking on the iconic role of Cassie, with Ricamora leading as Zach.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo, John Lithgow, & More Receive Children’s & Family Emmy Nominations- See the Full List
by Josh Sharpe
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the 4th Children's & Family Emmy Awards, which include Cynthia Erivo, John Lithgow, Joe Locke, Ana Gasteyer, and more. Check out the full list here.. (more...)

Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser Add New UK Dates For FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM
by Stephi Wild
Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser - two of musical theatre's most celebrated vocalists - are expanding From the Rehearsal Room into an international tour next month. . (more...)

HELL'S KITCHEN to Release Holiday Song 'Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen will release a new holiday song, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas,' featuring cast members Amanda Reid, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jessica Vosk.. (more...)
Interview: Eric Seppala, Star of FRUIT CAKE FOLLIES! at Catalina Jazz Club
by Gavin Glynn
Everybody's favorite camp cabaret performer is headlining the Catalina Jazz Club for the 27th Annual Fruit Cake Follies! with Music Direction by the industry established Michael Orland!. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Jeremy Jordan

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Sure, I could stay in the background
Just smiling every now and again
But just to be a pretty lady
That would be a pity, baby."

- Something Rotten!

