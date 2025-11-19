Video: WICKED Movie's 'Young Nessarose' Cesily Collette Visits Broadway Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wicked movie's 'Young Nessarose,' Cesily Collette, visited the Broadway production this week. While in town for the Wicked: For Good New York City premiere, the young actress stopped at the Gershwin Theatre to meet the Broadway company.

In a new social media video, Collette sits backstage with Broadway's Nessa, Jenna Bainbridge, who is the first ambulatory wheelchair user to play the role on stage. She can also be seen on stage with current 'Elphaba' Lencia Kebede and 'Glinda' standby Jennafer Newberry Peery.

About Wicked on Broadway

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”