Video: Nicholas Sparks Sees THE NOTEBOOK Musical National Tour

Nicholas Sparks saw his story come to life when he attended a performance of The Notebook musical national tour, as it was stopped at The Ordway in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In a new video posted to the production's social media, the former Minnesota resident discussed his upbringing in the state and thanked the cast for their performances.

Sparks attended the Broadway production of the musical, but this was the first time he had seen the recently-launched national tour production. He called the evening a "wonderful experience."

The Notebook will hit 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.