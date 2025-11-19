Cynthia Erivo, John Lithgow, & More Receive Children’s & Family Emmy Nominations- See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the 4th Children's & Family Emmy Awards, which honor the best in children's and family television programming.

Among the notable nominees is Tony Award-winning Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination for Outstanding Single Role Voice Performer for her voice work in RoboGobo. Spellbound, the animated Netflix musical from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, received five nominations, including the song "The Way It Was Before," as well as a nod for John Lithgow as Bolinar. Other nominated Broadway alums include Ana Gasteyer, Joe Locke, and June Squibb.

The 2025 Children’s & Family Emmys ceremony will take place March 1 and 2, 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. Check out the full list below.

Outstanding Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Jane

Apple TV+ (Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Kids Baking Championship

Food Network (Sonic Dog)

Ms. Rachel

Ms. Rachel – Toddler Learning Videos YouTube Channel (Songs For Littles, LLC/Lifeboat Productions)

Odd Squad

PBS Kids (Sinking Ship Entertainment/BBC Studios/Fred Rogers Productions)

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Tab Time

Tab Time YouTube Channel (Kids At Play)

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Heartstopper

Netflix (See-Saw Films)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)

Outstanding Fiction Special

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Disney+

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Girl Haunts Boy

Fifth Season (Wonder Worldwide)

Henry Danger: The Movie

Nickelodeon

Outstanding Informational Program

Building Outside the Lines

Magnolia Network (Painless Productions)

Harlem Ice

Disney+ (Imagine Entertainment)

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Netflix

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

Super Animals

Fox

Outstanding Preschool Animated Series

Carl the Collector

PBS Kids (Spiffy Pictures/Fuzzytown Productions/Yowza! Animation)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)

Molly of Denali

PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Atomic Cartoons)

The Tiny Chef Show

Nickelodeon

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

PBS Kids (9 Story Media Group/Brown Bag Films)

Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Big City Greens

Disney+ I Disney Channel

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Wolf King

Netflix (Lime Pictures Limited)

Wylde Pak

Nickelodeon

Outstanding Animated Special

An Almost Christmas Story

Disney+ (Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)

Kiff: THE HAUNTING OF Miss McGravy’s House

Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)

That Christmas

Netflix (Locksmith Animation)

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix (Tsuburaya Productions)

Outstanding Short Form Live Action Program

Andrew Garfield and Elmo Explain Grief

Sesame Workshop YouTube Channel

Girls’ Voices Now

Here TV

My Way

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)

Together We Can

PBS Kids (Sesame Workshop)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Acoustic Rooster: Jazzy Jams

PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Global Mechanic)

Count on June Bug

Thirteen

Daffy in Wackyland

HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)

Eva the Owlet

Apple TV+ (Brown Bag Films/Scholastic Entertainment)

How Not to Draw

Disney+ I Disney Channel

Road Trip

Disney+ I Disney Channel

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Heartstopper

Netflix (See-Saw Films)

Danya Griver as Gwendoline Mary Lacey

Malory Towers

BYUtv (King Bert Productions)

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Heartstopper

Netflix (See-Saw Films)

David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Nina Toussaint-White as Sarah Robinson

The Primrose Railway Children

BYUtv (BBC Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Rosalind Chao as Helen Zhang

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Ellie Goldstein as Nancy

Malory Towers

BYUtv (King Bert Productions)

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Dara Reneé as Uliana

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Lucian-River Chauhan as Ben

Me

Apple TV+

Christian Convery as Gus

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Ava Joyce McCarthy as Phoebe Robinson

The Primrose Railway Children

BYUtv (BBC Studios)

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

April V. Woods as Felicity Rivers

Malory Towers

BYUtv (King Bert Productions)

Outstanding Puppetry Performer

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby Cadabby & Tango

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Turtle-Lou & Penguin Referee

Donkey Hodie

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions/Spiffy Pictures)

Stephanie D’Abruzzo as Duck Duck, Harriett Elizabeth Cow, Mama Panda & Doc Skunk

Donkey Hodie

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions/Spiffy Pictures)

Ryan Dillon as Elmo & Felix

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Carmen Osbahr as Rosita

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program

Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola

SuperKitties

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Sony Pictures Television Kids)

Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs & Zeepohz

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha

RoboGobo

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)

Jay Thomas Manuel as Jeff Mouse

Donkey Hodie

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions/Spiffy Pictures)

Amber Riley as Ursula

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Wild Canary)

Outstanding Single Role Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program

Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos

The Dragon Prince

Netflix (Wonderstorm I Bardel Entertainment/MWM)

Cynthia Erivo as The Slink

RoboGobo

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)

Ernie Hudson as Marlon

Angry Birds Mystery Island

Prime Video/Amazon Kids+ (Titmouse Animation/Snipple Animation)

John Lithgow as Bolinar

Spellbound

Netflix (Skydance Animation)

John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer

An Almost Christmas Story

Disney+ (Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)

Maya Rudolph as Jean

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Outstanding Multiple Role Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program

Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck & The Do-Do

Daffy in Wackyland

HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)

H. Michael Croner as Barry Buns, Rat, Chubbles Wubbington, Soda Jerk & Buffalo Security

Kiff

Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)

David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig & Plucky Duck

Tiny Toons Looniversity

HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)

Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway & Hologram Janeway

Star Trek: Prodigy

Netflix I CBS Studios (Nickelodeon Animation Studios)

Kari Wahlgren as Evelyn & Mrs. Grant

Legends of Evergreen Hills

Chick-fil-A Play App (Bento Box)

Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Summer Rose Castillo as Alma

Alma’s Way

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)

Vanessa Huszar as Zuri

Wonder Pets: In the City

Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)

Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate

Wonder Pets: In the City

Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)

Chanel Stewart as Kai

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Kensington Tallman as Riley

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker

Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Marvel Studios/Atomic Cartoons)

Ja’Siah Young as Dax

RoboGobo

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)

Outstanding Children’s Personality

Tabitha Brown

Tab Time

Tab Time YouTube Channel (Kids At Play)

Yvette Nicole Brown

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop/RIVR)

Perdita Felicien

All-Round Champion

BYUtv (Blue Ant Studios)

Alia Pope

Chip Kids

East Tennessee PBS YouTube Channel (East Tennessee PBS)

June Squibb

Storyline Online

Storyline Online YouTube Channel (The Story Garage)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series

Love in the Forest

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

Odd Ones In

Odd Squad

PBS Kids (Sinking Ship Entertainment/BBC Studios/Fred Rogers Productions)

Pan troglodytes

Jane

Apple TV+ (Sinking Ship Entertainment)

People We Care About

Secrets at Red Rocks

BYUtv (Libertine Pictures)

Potty Training with Ms. Rachel

Ms. Rachel

Ms. Rachel – Toddler Learning Videos YouTube Channel (Songs For Littles, LLC/Lifeboat Productions)

When We Lose Someone

Tab Time

Tab Time YouTube Channel (Kids At Play)

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Series

Journey

Heartstopper

Netflix (See-Saw Films)

Kevin Haddock

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)

Pilot

Me

Apple TV+

Stay Out of the Basement, Part I

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

This Could Be a Real Adventure

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

This Is a Story

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Series

Daniel Finds Out What’s Fair

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)

The Fall

Carl the Collector

PBS Kids (Spiffy Pictures/Fuzzytown Productions/Yowza! Animation)

Save the Runaway Egg

Wonder Pets: In the City

Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)

Thanks-For-Giving

Molly of Denali

PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Atomic Cartoons)

Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

The Tiny Chef Show

Nickelodeon

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Crushed

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney+ I Disney Channel (Flying Bark Productions)

The Devourer of All Things, Part I

Star Trek: Prodigy

Netflix I CBS Studios

Frand or Foe

Goldie

Apple TV+ (Mercury Filmworks)

Pickle

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Worst Birthday Ever

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Netflix

Outstanding Directing for a Live Action Series

The Chamber

Malory Towers

BYUtv (King Bert Productions)

Journey

Heartstopper

Netflix (See-Saw Films)

Kevin Haddock

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)

Love in the Forest

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

Stay Out of the Basement, Part I

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

This Could Be a Real Adventure

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

A Trip to the Moon

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Series

Auntie Freeze!/Goin’ Camping!

Super Duper Bunny League

Nickelodeon (Nickelodeon Animation Studios/Gigglebug Entertainment/Scull & Belt)

The Battle of Tenoo

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Save Tate?

Wonder Pets: In the City

Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)

Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

The Tiny Chef Show

Nickelodeon

The Ulti-Bat Rises

Batwheels

HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney+ I Disney Channel (Flying Bark Productions)

Home

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Part 4: A Night to Remember

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

The Rise of the Wolf

Wolf King

Netflix (Lime Pictures Limited)

Welcome to Byjovia

Max & The Midknights

Nickelodeon

Worst Birthday Ever

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Netflix

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Francis Wants to Be Alone/The Sash

StuGo

Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse Animation)

If This Be My Destiny…

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Disney+ (Marvel Studios)

Petey the Stargazer

Goldie

Apple TV+

Save the Roly Poly!

Wonder Pets: In the City

Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)

Shoot for the Moon

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney+/Disney Channel (Flying Bark Productions)

Up All Night/Rotten Banana

Kiff

Disney+/Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Henry Danger: The Movie

Nickelodeon

Love in the Forest

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

Open Your Mind a Little Secrets at Red Rocks

BYUtv (Libertine Pictures)

Welcome to Camp Nightmare

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Heart

WondLa

Apple TV+ (Skydance Animation)

Part 4: A Night to Remember

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Spellbound

Netflix (Skydance Animation)

That Christmas

Netflix (Locksmith Animation)

There’s Always a Fortune in the Cookie Factory

Gremlins: The WILD Batch

HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)

Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Love in the Forest

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

The Road Ends Here

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

This Could Be a Real Adventure

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Tiny Heroes Down Under

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program

Happy Trails

Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes

Disney+ I Disney Channel

Nigh is Now

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Disney+/Disney Channel (Entertainment Force/Potato Monkey Productions)

A Trip to the Moon

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program

Abby Taps into Kindness

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Love in the Forest

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

Pan troglodytes

Jane

Apple TV+ (Sinking Ship Entertainment)

People We Care About

Secrets at Red Rocks

BYUtv (Libertine Pictures)

The Primrose Railway Children

BYUtv (BBC Studios)

Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Netflix

The Real Good Guys

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

This is a Story

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Adventure Night

Eva the Owlet

Apple TV+ (Brown Bag Films/Scholastic Entertainment)

The Battle of Tenoo

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma/Hulk’s Squirrely Switch

Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Marvel Studios/Atomic Cartoons)

Pillow Can’t Sleep

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Netflix (DreamWorks Animation)

The Spider’s Stolen Silk

The Creature Cases

Netflix (Silvergate Media/TeamTO/Netflix)

Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

The Tiny Chef Show

Nickelodeon

The Ulti-Bat Rises

Batwheels

HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

An Almost Christmas Story

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television/Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)

Mixed Signals

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Part 4: A Night to Remember

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Spellbound

Netflix (Skydance Animation)

That Christmas

Netflix (Locksmith Animation)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

The Girl Next Door

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Jam Session Jam Up

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Netflix

Once a Pond a Time

A Real Bug’s Life

National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)

The Primrose Railway Children

The Primrose Railway Children

BYUtv (BBC Studios)

You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

The Battle of Tenoo

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

PBS Kids (9 Story Media Group/Brown Bag Films)

Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma/Hulk’s Squirrely Switch

Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends

Disney+/Disney Jr. (Marvel Studios/Atomic Cartoons)

Music Meister Mayhem

Batwheels

HBO/HBO Max

Stop Those Cars!/Self-Destruct

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

Mattel Studios (OLM Digital/Sprite Animation Studios)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Dying Light

The Dragon Prince

Netflix (Wonderstorm I Bardel Entertainment/MWM)

Fire in the Piazza

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Netflix (DreamWorks Animation)

Home

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Part Two

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ultraman: Rising

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix (Tsuburaya Productions)

Welcome to Byjovia

Max & The Midknights

Nickelodeon (Jane Startz Productions)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Everything Is Not What It Seems

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Disney+/Disney Channel

Kevin Haddock

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)

Messiest. Episode. Ever!

Surprise and Seek

Prime Video/Amazon Kids+ (Imagine Entertainment/Amazon Kids+)

Welcome to Camp Nightmare

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Here, There Be Monsters

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Netflix)

Joy

Dandyland

Telus Storyhive YouTube Channel

Me

Yo Gabba Gabbaland!

Apple TV+ (Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC)

Way, Way Out Past the Barrier

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Here, There Be Monsters

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television/Netflix)

Kevin Haddock

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Production)

Losing My Religion

Beyond Black Beauty

Prime Video (Sinking Ship Entertainment/Leif Films/Saga Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Zero Friends Again

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program

“Grow Your World”

Rise Up, Sing Out

Disney+/Disney Jr.

“I’m on My Way”

Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band

PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Global Mechanic)

“I Want to Go Home”

Kindergarten: The Musical!

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Oddbot Inc)

“Music, Music”

Sesame Street

HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)

“One Colorful Ocean”

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Wild Canary)

“The Show Will Go On”

RoboGobo

Disney+/Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)

Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program

“It’s Okay”

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series

Disney+/Disney Channel

“No Better”

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix (Tsuburaya Productions)

“Red”

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

“Red Christmas”

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+

“Still Haunted By You”

Girl Haunts Boy

Fifth Season (Wonder Worldwide)

“The Way It Was Before”

Spellbound

Netflix (Skydance Animation)

Outstanding Show Open

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television/Sarofsky)

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Netflix

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Disney+ (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Henry Danger: The Movie

Nickelodeon

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Time Bandits

Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Malory Towers

BYUtv (King Bert Productions)

The Primrose Railway Children

BYUtv (BBC Studios)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

An Almost Christmas Story

Disney+ (Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)

Dream Productions

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

RoboGobo

Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)

Spellbound

Netflix (Skydance Animation)

Win or Lose

Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Beyond Black Beauty

Prime Video (Sinking Ship Entertainment/Leif Films/Saga Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)

Henry Danger: The Movie

Nickelodeon

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Sweet Tooth

Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)

Outstanding Choreography

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)

Henry Danger: The Movie

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024

Nickelodeon (Done+Dusted)

XO, Kitty

Netflix (Awesomeness Studios)

Cynthia Erivo Photo Credit: The Academy

John Lithgow Photo Credit: Tricia Baron