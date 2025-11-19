Review Roundup: CLUE Embarks on Second North American Tour

Performances are underway for the second North American tour of CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from the film. The tour launched in Rochester, NY in October 2025. Read the reviews as they come in here!

The cast features Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten, and Layne Roate.

Directed by Broadway’s Casey Hushion, the show brings murder and blackmail to the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Cade Lott, BroadwayWorld: It's a tough task to adapt a film starring comedic legends like Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, and the stage show suffers slightly in the inevitable comparison. While the script remains a delight, the production lacked the frantic, over-the-top comedic fire that made the movie a masterpiece. The show is certainly entertaining and the ensemble gives a decent performance, but it simply didn't hold a candle to the film's singular brand of brilliance.

Monica Hooper, Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette: Was it Mrs. Peacock in the Library with the candlestick or Colonel Mustard with the revolver in the billiards room? "Clue," based on the movie and board game, is an add-on show Nov. 7-9 for the 2025/26 Proctor & Gamble Broadway Series at the Walton Arts Center.

Len Fonte, Syracuse.com: Fast is a key word here, and the entire evening clocks in at an hour and 15 minutes without intermission. Actually, this seems perfect, as sight gags piling up faster than bodies and ritualized silliness taking the place of logical action can get old pretty quickly.