Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Those Pipes, These Legs with Keely Beirne

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First, I give you all the latest Bway updates, and a few personal New Year insights in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then, I am joined by performer Keely Beirne to talk all things Bway.

From the stamina it takes to dance in the ensemble and cover principal roles on Broadway, to knowing when it's time to honor yourself and take a break, Keely shares her insights on maintaining her career on the stage. We talk about her upbringing being surrounded by the arts, and how her queer identity has shaped and informed her career. She talks about her time in the ensemble of Frozen on Broadway, and what it takes to work in a huge ensemble show. We also touch on her experience of having a partner who is also a Broadway performer, and how limiting yourself can hinder your experience as an artist. Keely is simply hilarious, U don't wanna miss this episode!