Video: & JULIET Celebrates Third Year With Special Ariana Grande Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch a video of Gianna Harris and the company of & Juliet, joined by past ‘Juliet's’ Maya Boyd and Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney, performing a special encore curtain call performance of Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” in honor of the musical's third anniversary on Broadway.

& Juliet celebrated its third year on Broadway last night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where it opened on November 17, 2022 and went on to break all box office records.

"yes, and?," co-written and co-produced by Max Martin, marked Martin’s 26th Billboard #1 as a songwriter in 2024, joining & Juliet hits “...Baby One More Time,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and “Roar” in the historic musical milestone. The encore performance of “yes, and?" was choreographed by the show’s Tony Award-nominated choreographer Jennifer Weber and Associate Choreographer Casie “Tynee” Goshow and arranged by Dominic Fallacaro, the show’s Musical Director and Co-Orchestrator.

Following the performance, cast, creative team and VIPs and alumni including Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands celebrated the occasion with a party at midtown’s The Skylark. Guests were treated to a Max Martin-inspired playlist from DJ Amber Valentine.

The show, which features a pop music playlist from Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin (who has more Billboard #1 hits than any producer in history), and a book by “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy Award-winner David West Read, has now played more than 1250 performances and welcomed more than 1,000,000 audience members on Broadway. In 2024, it became the first (and only) new musical of the 2022-23 Broadway season to recoup.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and a German production opened in Hamburg in October 2024. This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.