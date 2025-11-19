Photos: NBC's STUMBLE Cast and Creatives Visit Kristin Chenoweth at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, November 16, the cast and creators of NBC’s Stumble visited New York City’s St. James Theater to celebrate Kristin Chenoweth’s turn as Jackie Siegel in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway. Check out photos from the Stumble reunion below!

Stumble co-stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy took their place on the “Versailles” staircase, pom-poms in hand, to surprise the Tony winner, who recurs as “Assistant Coach Tammy IsTiny” on the NBC cheer mockumentary series. Executive producers Liz Astrof and Monica Aldama were also in attendance.

Kristin Chenoweth and the whole cast of Stumble can be seen on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. Viewers should also stay tuned for upcoming guest star appearances from other fan-favorite Broadway stars, including Annaleigh Ashford, J. Harrison Ghee, Jeff Hiller, and more.

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award® nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles began performances on Wednesday, October 8 at the St. James Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NBC