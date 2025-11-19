Free Shakespeare in the Park ROMEO AND JULIET and More Set for The Public Theater Summer 2026

The season will also include Free Shakespeare in the Park’s The Winter’s Tale, plus more.
The Public Theater has revealed its 2026 Shakespeare for the City season, including Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Romeo and Juliet and The Winter’s Tale and Public Works at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater, as well as the touring Mobile Unit’s As You Like It beginning in May 2026. The Delacorte will welcome more audiences than ever with Monday evenings hosting the revival of the Public Forum series, which blends performance, conversation, and culture.
Directed by Saheem Ali
The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali brings Shakespeare’s legendary star-crossed lovers to Central Park. Never was there a story of more woe, or romance, than the Bard’s tale of two lovers from warring families. In rapture at first sight, Romeo and Juliet defy their families’ bitter hatred and the bloodshed on the streets of Verona, determined to consecrate their passion with a secret marriage. Don’t miss this ravishing new production, essential viewing for any lover of Shakespeare, theater, and love itself.
Directed by Emma Rosa Went
Bringing free Shakespeare to parks and correctional facilities across the city, The Public’s acclaimed Mobile Unit will tour in 2026 with a joyful new production of AS YOU LIKE IT. When Duke Frederick exiles her father, Rosalind and her cousin Celia flee to the forest. Disguised as a young man, Rosalind encounters the heart-sick Orlando, who is desperately seeking none other than Rosalind. While the two young lovers role-play their way back into each other's arms, the forest of Arden is abuzz with lovelorn shepherds, pining jesters, and battling brothers. True lovers, strange capers, and fools in the forest go heart-in-heart in Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy, directed by Emma Rosa Went.
Returns to The Delacorte Theater in August 2026
Title and creative team to be announced soon
PUBLIC WORKS, a major civic artistic program of The Public Theater, aims to restore and build community by connecting people through the creation of extraordinary works of art.
Directed by Daniel Sullivan
Tony Award-winning director Daniel Sullivan returns to Free Shakespeare in the Park with a spellbinding new production of THE WINTER’S TALE. When the King of Sicilia becomes convinced his pregnant wife has been unfaithful, the royal baby is smuggled to the coast of Bohemia where an old shepherd finds her and renames her Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita falls in love with another young shepherd, Doricles, who turns out to be a prince in disguise. Honesty is a fool and true love the only answer in this mysterious, romantic tale of defiance and destiny.
