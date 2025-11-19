Free Shakespeare in the Park ROMEO AND JULIET and More Set for The Public Theater Summer 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater has revealed its 2026 Shakespeare for the City season, including Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Romeo and Juliet and The Winter’s Tale and Public Works at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater, as well as the touring Mobile Unit’s As You Like It beginning in May 2026. The Delacorte will welcome more audiences than ever with Monday evenings hosting the revival of the Public Forum series, which blends performance, conversation, and culture.

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

ROMEO AND JULIET

Directed by Saheem Ali

The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali brings Shakespeare’s legendary star-crossed lovers to Central Park. Never was there a story of more woe, or romance, than the Bard’s tale of two lovers from warring families. In rapture at first sight, Romeo and Juliet defy their families’ bitter hatred and the bloodshed on the streets of Verona, determined to consecrate their passion with a secret marriage. Don’t miss this ravishing new production, essential viewing for any lover of Shakespeare, theater, and love itself.

MOBILE UNIT

AS YOU LIKE IT

Directed by Emma Rosa Went

Bringing free Shakespeare to parks and correctional facilities across the city, The Public’s acclaimed Mobile Unit will tour in 2026 with a joyful new production of AS YOU LIKE IT. When Duke Frederick exiles her father, Rosalind and her cousin Celia flee to the forest. Disguised as a young man, Rosalind encounters the heart-sick Orlando, who is desperately seeking none other than Rosalind. While the two young lovers role-play their way back into each other's arms, the forest of Arden is abuzz with lovelorn shepherds, pining jesters, and battling brothers. True lovers, strange capers, and fools in the forest go heart-in-heart in Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy, directed by Emma Rosa Went.

PUBLIC WORKS

Returns to The Delacorte Theater in August 2026

Title and creative team to be announced soon

PUBLIC WORKS, a major civic artistic program of The Public Theater, aims to restore and build community by connecting people through the creation of extraordinary works of art.

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

THE WINTER’S TALE

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Tony Award-winning director Daniel Sullivan returns to Free Shakespeare in the Park with a spellbinding new production of THE WINTER’S TALE. When the King of Sicilia becomes convinced his pregnant wife has been unfaithful, the royal baby is smuggled to the coast of Bohemia where an old shepherd finds her and renames her Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita falls in love with another young shepherd, Doricles, who turns out to be a prince in disguise. Honesty is a fool and true love the only answer in this mysterious, romantic tale of defiance and destiny.