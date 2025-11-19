Video: Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Sing WICKED, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More in Duet Medley

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following the New York premiere for Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday for an Ozian conversation about the two-part blockbuster. During her visit, she and Jimmy Fallon also took the stage for a medley of duets, including "For Good," "Shallow," "A Whole New World," "Suddenly Seymour," and more.

In the interview portion, Grande reflected on the experience of watching the fruit of her labors play out on the big screen in Wicked: For Good. "It was interesting to watch it for the first time so many years after we had finished because we shot both simultaneously," said the Oscar-nominee. "They separated it into two because there's just so much information. I'm grateful that they did that because you really get to know Glinda the way that I got to know her and to love her in order to play her."

Check out the full conversation, where she shares insights into the "intricate dance" of filming "The Girl in the Bubble," shows off her wand skills, and teases her Saturday Night Live appearance, in which she appears alongside Cher.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

The movie will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC