 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere

See photos of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and more!

By: Nov. 19, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now check out photos from the red carpet of the Wicked: For Good New York City premiere, which streamed live on November 17, 2025 and marked the final stop of the press tour for the film. See photos of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan BaileyJeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and more!

The Wicked cast and crew previously visited Sāo Paulo (Nov. 4), Paris (Nov. 7), London (Nov. 10), and Singapore (Nov. 13). The new movie arrives in theaters on Friday, November 21.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. 

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ethan Slater

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ethan Slater

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Marissa Bode

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Marissa Bode

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bowen Yang

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Composer Stephen Schwartz and and Executive Music Producer Stephen Oremus

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bronwyn James

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bronwyn James

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Scarlett Spears

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Coleman Domingo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Coleman Domingo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Coleman Domingo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Coleman Domingo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Director Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
"Wicked" Author Gregory Maguire

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Choreographer Christopher Scott

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
"Wicked" Author Gregory Maguire, Andy Newman and Family

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Felix Telsey, Casting Director Bernard Telsey, Casting Director Tiffany Little Canfield and Jack Little

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Screenplay & Book Winnie Holzman

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Justin Bohon and Executive Music Producer Stephen Oremus

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Patricia Clarkson

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Patricia Clarkson

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Mellody Hobson and George Lucas

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
George Lucas

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Gayle King

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Chappelle

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Natasha Bedingfield

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Kimbra

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Matt Rogers

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jane Krakowski and Jimmy Fallon

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jimmy Fallon

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jimmy Fallon

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jimmy Fallon

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ethan Slater and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Michelle Yeoh, Marc Platt and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Nina Dobrev

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Nina Dobrev

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Nina Dobrev and Tyler Lain

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Gregory Maguire

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Mark Malkin

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Neemz

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Bob The Drag Queen

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Tracy Anderson

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Scott Hoying

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Constance Wu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Justine Lupe

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Melanie C and Chris Dingwall

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Melanie C

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Claire Danes

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Trisha Paytas

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Trisha Paytas

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cheryl Porter

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Gia Giudice

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Gia Giudice

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ashley Gill and Grant Gibbs

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Image
Signage for "Wicked: For Good!"


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos