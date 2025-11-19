Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere

See photos of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and more!
You can now check out photos from the red carpet of the Wicked: For Good New York City premiere, which streamed live on November 17, 2025 and marked the final stop of the press tour for the film. See photos of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and more!
The Wicked cast and crew previously visited Sāo Paulo (Nov. 4), Paris (Nov. 7), London (Nov. 10), and Singapore (Nov. 13). The new movie arrives in theaters on Friday, November 21.
Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.
Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.
Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Composer Stephen Schwartz and and Executive Music Producer Stephen Oremus
Scarlett Spears
Director Jon M. Chu
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell
"Wicked" Author Gregory Maguire
Choreographer Christopher Scott
"Wicked" Author Gregory Maguire, Andy Newman and Family
Felix Telsey, Casting Director Bernard Telsey, Casting Director Tiffany Little Canfield and Jack Little
Screenplay & Book Winnie Holzman
Justin Bohon and Executive Music Producer Stephen Oremus
Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Mellody Hobson and George Lucas
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Chappelle
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Kimbra
Matt Rogers
Jane Krakowski and Jimmy Fallon
Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Cynthia Erivo
Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey
Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh
Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh
Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh
Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater and Cynthia Erivo
Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey
Michelle Yeoh, Marc Platt and Jon M. Chu
Nina Dobrev and Tyler Lain
David Burtka and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
Mark Malkin
Neemz
Bob The Drag Queen
Tracy Anderson
Mark Manio and Scott Hoying
Melanie C and Chris Dingwall
Gia Giudice
Ashley Gill and Grant Gibbs
Signage for "Wicked: For Good!"
