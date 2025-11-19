What’s New in WICKED: FOR GOOD: New Songs, Expanded Scenes, Flashbacks, & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In just a few clock ticks, Wicked: For Good will be here for the world to see! BroadwayWorld has previewed the film and compiled all of the new material we could find in the second part of the film adaptation. The movie expands Act 2 of the stage musical with new songs, new scenes, and expanded musical material from songwriter Stephen Schwartz. Learn all about the new film below!

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 film. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The movie is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wicked: For Good and the stage musical.

Expanded Opening

The first scene of the movie takes place during the building of the Yellow Brick Road, which is being assembled by enslaved animals (more on this below). In a new scene, Elphaba swoops in to free the animals from their chains.

Before “Thank Goodness” begins, the musical material starts with an expanded opening number, featuring reprises of several musical numbers from the first movie, much of which is new. We catch up with Elphaba, who sings a brief reprise of “The Wizard and I” in her forest hideaway.

In the Emerald City, Glinda sings the “la la la” ending of “Popular,” which was rewritten specifically for Ariana Grande in Wicked: Part One. Glinda also joins her cohorts in a brief refrain of “What Is This Feeling?”

A scene is added where Glinda officially receives her bubble from Madame Morrible, which is paired with her wand. Morrible tells her that, despite not having any power, Glinda's bubble will fool Ozians into thinking she does have powers due to its technological marvel.

Shortly after, we see a flashback of young Glinda during a birthday party. In the scene, she wishes to perform real magic, despite her mom reassuring her that her friends and family love her just the way she is. This theme of Glinda’s lack of magical power continues to recur throughout the film.

The setting for "Thank Goodness" has been moved from the Emerald City to Munchkinland to mark the official opening of the Yellow Brick Road.

New Songs

In addition to the expanded musical material in the original numbers, Stephen Schwartz wrote two entirely new songs for the film. The first, sung by Elphaba, appears early in the movie when she encounters the creatures of Oz leaving. Titled "No Place Like Home," Elphaba encourages the animals to stay and fight for their home, rather than escape to the unknown place beyond Oz.

Glinda sings her song, "The Girl in the Bubble," near the film's conclusion. The song is a self-reflective number about living up to her "Good Witch" persona, which thus far has only damaged her friendship with Elphaba and contributed to the problems that plague the land of Oz. By the end of the song, she decides to do good— for real this time. The lyrics make reference to her popularity, a callback to a certain fan-favorite number from Part One/Act 1.

Nessarose

Following the death of her father, Nessarose becomes the Governor of Munchkinland, as is the case in the stage musical. In the film, we see more of her actions and policies as a governing official, which include requiring permits for animals and munchkins to travel outside of the city. This forces a grudging Boq to remain in her service.

In a major change for the character (which was previously announced), Nessa no longer walks, but flies instead. In the original show, she gains the ability to walk without a wheelchair after Elphaba enchants her shoes. Here, she is granted her wish to fly after Elphaba comes to visit. This change is reflected in new lyrics during "The Wicked Witch of the East."

"Winnie [Holzman] and I learned a few things from the PWD community," Stephen Schwartz previously told CBN of the decision. "It was important to them that it was clear that their lives would not be 'solved if they could just walk. And that was certainly never the message of the show, because Nessa’s life is not solved, quite the opposite."

Nessarose actor Marissa Bode, who is a wheelchair user herself and the first to play the character, also shared her satisfaction with the change with GoMag. "Overall, the shift makes a lot of sense to me, considering ‘everyone deserves a chance to fly.’”

Animals

The movie expands the theme of animal rights from the stage show as introduced in Part One. One of the more significant moments occurs when Dulcibear, Elphaba's childhood nanny, is seen escaping Oz with other animals. The two share new dialogue, where Dulcibear tells Elphaba that she knows she will stay and fight because "I know you."

Though Glinda and Fiyero are engaged in the stage version, a new wedding ceremony takes place in the film. However, it is interrupted when Ozian animals storm the event, having been freed by Elphaba from the Wizard's capture.

The Flying Monkeys (including Chistery) also have a lot more to do in the film, serving as companions to Elphaba throughout.

At the end of the movie, the animals are reintegrated to Oz, with the formerly imprisoned Doctor Dillamond returning to his classroom at Shiz University.

Wonderful

"Wonderful," the number sung by The Wizard and Elphaba in the stage version, has been greatly expanded in the film. In addition to a new opening by Jeff Goldblum's Wizard, the song now features the character of Glinda, and features new musical moments, including a brief reprise of "The Wizard and I" from the Wizard, who tries to entice Elphaba with "a celebration throughout Oz that's all to do with you."

Also in the stage version, Elphaba and Glinda don't see each other until after this song. In the film, the witches share a scene together before meeting the Wizard.

Dorothy

As previously revealed, Dorothy Gale, the character made famous by Judy Garland in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, is more heavily featured in the film. Notable scenes include The Wizard telling Dorothy and her friends to bring him Elphaba's broom and a shot of Dorothy being carried away to Elphaba's hiding place at Kiamo Ko. Despite this, her face is never shown and her lines are kept to a minimum.

Flashbacks

The film makes extensive use of flashbacks, which, for obvious reasons, are not included in the musical. Among them are shots from a friendship montage featuring Glinda, Elphaba, Boq, Fiyero, and Nessarose. Originally intended to be included in Part One, it was ultimately deleted from the final cut.

Other flashbacks include previously seen moments from Part One, such as the dance at the Ozdust ball and Elphaba's "I'm Not That Girl." We also witness the reveal of a de-aged Jeff Goldblum, who seduces Elphaba's mother with his green elixir. In Part One, his face was kept obscured to keep his parentage a surprise.

Additional Dialogue

Winnie Holzman, who wrote the book for the stage musical, adapted her script alongside Dana Fox for the screen. As can be expected, some dialogue was added or adapted for the screen, most notably between Fiyero and Elphaba before "As Long As You're Mine," and Elphaba and Glinda at the beginning of "For Good." The latter also exchanges "I love you's" before Elphaba fakes her death.

Ending

Continuing the theme of Glinda's magic, The Grimmerie opens for the Good Witch at the end, teasing the possibilities of actual magical abilities. The ending of the movie also includes a final shot of Glinda whispering in Elphaba's ear, mirroring the iconic poster for the stage musical.

Photo Credit: Universal