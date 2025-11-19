Lissa deGuzman Joins Conrad Ricamora-Led CHORUS LINE in the Philippines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lissa deGuzman will join Conrad Ricamora in the upcoming production of A Chorus Line in the Philippines! The Wicked alum will be taking on the iconic role of Cassie, with Ricamora leading as Zach. Performances will run March 12–29, 2026 at Samsung Performing Arts Theater. The casting was announced via Theatre Group Asia's Instagram account.

deGuzman will be making her Philippine stage debut in the production, after being the first Filipina to portray Elphaba in the Broadway National Tour of Wicked.

A Chorus Line, based on a book by Kirkwood and Dante, tells the story of a group of dancers putting everything on the line as they face a life-changing Broadway audition. On an empty stage, seventeen dancers bare their souls as they vie for one of eight spots in a new show. The show’s scale lies in its emotion—each performer stepping forward to tell a deeply personal story of struggle, sacrifice, identity, and dreams.

With a raw and honest structure, the musical weaves through monologues and iconic numbers like “I Hope I Get It” “At the Ballet,” “What I Did for Love,” and “One, Singular Sensation."

“A Chorus Line” comes after the success of TGA’s “Into the Woods”, with sold-out shows headlined by Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs & Eugene Domingo. The show comes from the same team behind Into the Woods—helmed by Tony Award winners Clint Ramos and Lea Salonga.

deGuzman has been seen on Broadway in Wicked, King Kong, and Aladdin. National tours include Wicked (Elphaba) and Aladdin (Jasmine). Regional credits feature Drury Lane (Cinderella), Cape Playhouse (Camelot), KC Starlight (Legally Blonde), The 5th Avenue Theatre (Bliss), MUNY (Fiddler on the Roof), Studio Tenn (West Side Story).



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski