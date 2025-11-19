Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 29th Year with Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell Debuts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now check out photos from Chicago on Broadway's 29th anniversary performance! This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell, who joined the company as Matron “Mama” Morton. The cast additionally recognized two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, who began performances as Roxie Hart on November 10.

The revival, which opened on November 14, 1996, remains the longest-running production of any American musical in Broadway history.

Set amid the 1920s media circus, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a nightclub performer whose crime of passion turns her into a celebrity. The musical won six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas