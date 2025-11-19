Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 29th Year with Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell Debuts

Chicago is the longest-running show currently on Broadway.
You can now check out photos from Chicago on Broadway's 29th anniversary performance! This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell, who joined the company as Matron “Mama” Morton. The cast additionally recognized two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, who began performances as Roxie Hart on November 10.
The revival, which opened on November 14, 1996, remains the longest-running production of any American musical in Broadway history.
Set amid the 1920s media circus, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a nightclub performer whose crime of passion turns her into a celebrity. The musical won six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Fran Weissler and Barry Weissler
Kate Baldwin and Sophie Carmen-Jones
R. Lowe, Raymond Bokhour, Tam Mutu, Kate Baldwin, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Alex Newell and The Cast of "Chicago"
R. Lowe, Raymond Bokhour, Tam Mutu, Kate Baldwin, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Alex Newell and The Cast of "Chicago"
The Cast of "Chicago"
The Cast of "Chicago"
Sophie Carmen-Jones, Tam Mutu, Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell
Sophie Carmen-Jones, Tam Mutu and Kate Baldwin
Sophie Carmen-Jones, Tam Mutu and Kate Baldwin
Kate Baldwin and Sophie Carmen-Jones
Kate Baldwin and Sophie Carmen-Jones