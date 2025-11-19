Video: Chloë Grace Moretz Calls MCC's CAROLINE the 'Most Rewarding Experience' of Her Career

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chloë Grace Moretz is fondly looking back at her time in the off-Broadway run of MCC Theater's Caroline, only a few days after the show concluded performances at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the longtime screen actress told the host that the project was "probably the most rewarding experience I've had thus far in my career... and I'm not being hyperbolic."

Moretz, who has been acting since she was five years old, noted the full-circle nature of mentoring River Lipe-Smith, the young actress who played her daughter. "Getting to work with a child actor as an adult now was this really beautiful meta experience... I got to play a young mom and it was really touching."

Check out the full interview, where she recalls when her castmates showed up in costume as her former on-screen characters for Halloween and talks about reuniting with Michelle Pfeiffer for the holiday movie Oh. What. Fun.

Chloë Grace Moretz is a stage and screen performer whose screen credits include 500 Days of Summer, Hugo, Dark Shadows, 30 Rock, Kick-Ass, Carrie, and more. She made her off-Broadway debut in 2014 in The Library at The Public Theatre. She was most recently seen in MCC's Caroline, a world premiere play by Preston Max Allen. The production began previews on Saturday, September 13, and ran through November 16.

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. Directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.