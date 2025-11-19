HELL'S KITCHEN to Release Holiday Song 'Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen will release a new holiday song, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas," this Friday, November 21st via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records. Featuring four-time GRAMMY winner, and newly added Hell’s Kitchen cast member, Yolanda Adams, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas" also features cast members Amanda Reid, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jessica Vosk.

Produced by Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas” is an original mash up of the holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and Alicia Keys’ “The Gospel.” Pre-save/Pre-Order “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas” HERE.

Announced last week, Gospel legend Yolanda Adams will join the award-winning cast of Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway in a limited engagement, taking over the role of Miss Lisa Jane for Tony winner Kecia Lewis, with both performers alternating in the role from November 21 through December 16th. Lewis will give her final performance on December 13th after which Adams takes over exclusively through January 25, 2026.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The current. cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Amanda Reid.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington and Oscar Whitney Jr.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the multi-award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.