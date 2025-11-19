 tracker
Photos: HAMNET Holds Los Angeles Premiere with Jessie Buckley, Steven Spielberg, & More

The movie will receive a limited Thanksgiving release on November 27th.

By: Nov. 19, 2025
On November 18, Chloé Zhao's Hamnet held its Los Angeles premiere at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening was preceded by an introduction by Producer Steven Spielberg and the film’s Director, Co-Writer, and Co-Editor Chloé Zhao. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

They were joined by the film’s stars Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe, Noah Jupe, Producers Nic Gonda and Liza Marshall, Co-Editor Affonso Gonçalves, Composer Max Richter, Sound Designer Johnnie Burn, Production Designer Fiona Crombie, and Costume Designer Malgosia Turzanska.

Also in attendance were special guests Charli XCX, Sean Baker, Casey Affleck, Amanda Gorman, Christina Hendricks, Mamie Gummer, Zoe Lister-Jones, Peyton List, Zosia Mamet, Timothy Olyphant, Daniel Scheinert, Jeremy Scott, Diana Silvers, Zelda Williams, and more. 

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie BuckleyEmily Watson, and Joe Alwyn, will receive a limited Thanksgiving release on November 27th, ahead of a wide release beginning on December 12th. It previously won the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie tells of the love story between William (Mescal) and Agnes (Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. But before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak, all while the playwright works to create his play Hamlet.

Hamnet is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 New York Times bestselling novel, which has sold 2 million copies in the UK and US and has been translated into 40 languages. O'Farrell worked with Zhao on the film's screenplay. The book has also been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, and was recently played in the West End in a production directed by Erica Whyman

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau

