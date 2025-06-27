 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jun. 27, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got your daily dose of all things theatre to help you start your day with a showtune in your heart and the latest buzz at your fingertips. Dive behind the scenes with the cast of Ginger Twinsies, a Parent Trap-inspired musical, and get an exclusive look backstage at the dazzling, Oz-themed Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out.

Summer in the city is heating up as Broadway in Bryant Park reveals an all-star 2025 lineup, while industry headlines turn as Manhattan Theatre Club’s longtime leader Lynne Meadow announces her planned departure and the Broadway community rallies over the proposed Times Square casino. Plus, don’t miss backstage videos from Heathers the Musical and Jonathan Bailey’s latest Wicked tease, hot photo galleries, and more. There’s a front-row seat just for you—read on for today’s highlights!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Saturday, June 28
Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway
Sunday, June 29
Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway
The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image
Video: GINGER TWINSIES Company Talks THE PARENT TRAP-Inspired Show

BroadwayWorld spoke with company members of Ginger Twinsies about what audiences can expect from the show and more! Watch BroadwayWorld's behind the scenes with the company!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image
Exclusive: Backstage with the Stars at Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out

More than 200 of New York City’s fiercest dancers created a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out. Check out exclusive backstage photos here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2025 BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. Learn more about the full lineup here!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image Video: Watch the 'Heathers' Enter During HEATHERS THE MUSICAL's First Preview
by Michael Major
Elizabeth Teeter has shared a backstage look at her entrance during the first preview of Heathers the Musical. The video features the Beetlejuice alum as Heather McNamara, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler and Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks New WICKED Trailer, Dodges Wedding Scene Questions
by Josh Sharpe
Jonathan Bailey, currently on the press circuit for Jurassic World Rebirth, briefly teased Wicked: For Good last night during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode three of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. A betrayal, a reunion, and an unexpected spark—Lizzy’s enchanted birthday party will be one to remember. Watch the clip!. (more...)

Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Michael Arden, Nick Jonas & More
by Joey Mervis
Happy Pride Month! Watch a video of Michael Arden, Nick Jonas, Ephraim Sykes, George C. Wolfe, and Francis Jue opening up and discussing what Pride means to them.. (more...

Video: Tom Francis Reveals the Easter Eggs in SUNSET BOULEVARD's Entr'acte
by Michael Major
Tom Francis is breaking down the Easter Eggs seen in Sunset Boulevard's entr'acte, including nods to the original film and Broadway production. In the new video, he describes small moment shown in the 'walkaround.'. (more...)
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall
by Bruce Glikas
Earlier this week, Dolly took the stage at Carnegie Hall. Transport Group presented a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the after party here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image Photos: DIAMONDS AND DUST is Now Playing in London
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from the world premiere of DIAMONDS AND DUST which opened on the 16 June 2025 at London’s newest West End venue, the Emerald Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More Image Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s A REAL BOY
by Jerri Shafer
When Geppetto’s latest wooden creation magically comes to life, a new story begins for an unlikely father and son. From one adventure to another, Pinocchio approaches his life with a courageous spirit and innocent optimism, while Geppetto realizes that fatherhood is more than he ever imagined it to be. (more...)
Industry Insights
Manhattan Theater Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow to Step Down
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director of Manhattan Theater Club, will step down from her position. Learn more about Meadow and about the shift in leadership here.. (more...)
Broadway Community and Caesars Clash Over Proposed Times Square Casino
by Joshua Wright
The Broadway community, along with residents and local businesses, rallied yesterday in Father Duffy Square to oppose the development of a casino in Times Square. Real estate developer SL Green is set to officially submit its casino application this week.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/26/2025; Jobs In Props, Costumes, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/26/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Recovery Arts Project And Bigvision Partner To Combat Addiction Through The Arts
by Stephi Wild
The Recovery Arts Project and Bigvision have announced at partnership aimed at addressing the addiction epidemic through the power of the arts. T. (more...)
YoungArts Names Katerina McCrimmon as The Ashley Longshore Excellence in the Arts Award Recipient
by Chloe Rabinowitz
YoungArts has revealed that Katerina McCrimmon (2016 YoungArts Winner in Theater & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) has been selected as the 2025 recipient of The Ashley Longshore Excellence in the Arts Award. Learn more!. (more...)
Theatre Communications Group Reveals 2025 THRIVE! Grants
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Communications Group has announced the latest grant recipients from the THRIVE! Uplifting Theatres of Color program. Developed and administered by TCG, in collaboration with the Theater League of Kansas City.. (more...)
Dr. LaMar Bagley Named 2025 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year
by Stephi Wild
Dr. LaMar Bagley of the SEED School in Washington, D.C., has been named the 2025 recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.. (more...)
Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and Off-Broadway League Reach Agreement on New Contract
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the national union of stage directors and choreographers, and the Off-Broadway League have reached agreement on a new four-year contract.. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
150+ Musicals That You Can Stream Now!
by Team BWW
Visit our list of the best musicals & shows you can watch from home! We've got you covered with all the must-sees on streaming sites including Tony-award winners, favorite stars and top performances. . (more...)
Exclusive: 'One Day' From Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES Original London Cast Recording
by Josh Sharpe
Tomorrow, Broadway Records is set to release the original London cast recording of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. Ahead of the release, BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive track from the recording, featuring the company performing the song One Day. Check it out now! . (more...)
Solea Pfeiffer, Will Swenson, and More Lead WANTED Workshop Presentation; First Single Released
by Stephi Wild
Workshop presentations of new musical WANTED will take place at New 42 Studios ahead of the production’s Broadway run in 2026. Learn more and listen to the first single from the show here!. (more...)
A.C.T. of Connecticut to Premiere Newly Reimagined Version of ALMOST FAMOUS
by Joshua Wright
A.C.T. of CT will present the regional premiere of Almost Famous: The Musical, launching the theater’s highly anticipated 2025–2026 season. This will be the first production of the musical since its 2022 Broadway debut.. (more...)
Diane Paulus to Direct MASQUERADE, PHANTOM's Return to New York
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Diane Paulus will direct the The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York, entitled Masquerade. Learn more about the new production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
MJ THE MUSICAL Will Host 4th of July Cookout
by Stephi Wild
MJ The Musical will partner with Empire BBQ to host a 4th of July weekend cookout outside of the Neil Simon Theatre next week. Learn more about how to attend here!. (more...)
 
