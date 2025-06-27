Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got your daily dose of all things theatre to help you start your day with a showtune in your heart and the latest buzz at your fingertips. Dive behind the scenes with the cast of Ginger Twinsies, a Parent Trap-inspired musical, and get an exclusive look backstage at the dazzling, Oz-themed Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out.

Summer in the city is heating up as Broadway in Bryant Park reveals an all-star 2025 lineup, while industry headlines turn as Manhattan Theatre Club’s longtime leader Lynne Meadow announces her planned departure and the Broadway community rallies over the proposed Times Square casino. Plus, don’t miss backstage videos from Heathers the Musical and Jonathan Bailey’s latest Wicked tease, hot photo galleries, and more. There’s a front-row seat just for you—read on for today’s highlights!