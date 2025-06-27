Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2025- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Lineup Revealed and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got your daily dose of all things theatre to help you start your day with a showtune in your heart and the latest buzz at your fingertips. Dive behind the scenes with the cast of Ginger Twinsies, a Parent Trap-inspired musical, and get an exclusive look backstage at the dazzling, Oz-themed Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out.
Summer in the city is heating up as Broadway in Bryant Park reveals an all-star 2025 lineup, while industry headlines turn as Manhattan Theatre Club’s longtime leader Lynne Meadow announces her planned departure and the Broadway community rallies over the proposed Times Square casino. Plus, don’t miss backstage videos from Heathers the Musical and Jonathan Bailey’s latest Wicked tease, hot photo galleries, and more. There’s a front-row seat just for you—read on for today’s highlights!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Saturday, June 28
Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway
Sunday, June 29
Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway
The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: GINGER TWINSIES Company Talks THE PARENT TRAP-Inspired Show
BroadwayWorld spoke with company members of Ginger Twinsies about what audiences can expect from the show and more! Watch BroadwayWorld's behind the scenes with the company!
|
Exclusive: Backstage with the Stars at Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out
More than 200 of New York City’s fiercest dancers created a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out. Check out exclusive backstage photos here!
|
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2025 BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. Learn more about the full lineup here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch the 'Heathers' Enter During HEATHERS THE MUSICAL's First Preview
by Michael Major
Elizabeth Teeter has shared a backstage look at her entrance during the first preview of Heathers the Musical. The video features the Beetlejuice alum as Heather McNamara, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler and Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke.. (more...)
| Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks New WICKED Trailer, Dodges Wedding Scene Questions
by Josh Sharpe
Jonathan Bailey, currently on the press circuit for Jurassic World Rebirth, briefly teased Wicked: For Good last night during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the interview!. (more...)
|
Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip
Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Michael Arden, Nick Jonas & More
Video: Tom Francis Reveals the Easter Eggs in SUNSET BOULEVARD's Entr'acte
by Michael Major
Tom Francis is breaking down the Easter Eggs seen in Sunset Boulevard's entr'acte, including nods to the original film and Broadway production. In the new video, he describes small moment shown in the 'walkaround.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall
by Bruce Glikas
Earlier this week, Dolly took the stage at Carnegie Hall. Transport Group presented a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the after party here!. (more...)
| Photos: DIAMONDS AND DUST is Now Playing in London
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from the world premiere of DIAMONDS AND DUST which opened on the 16 June 2025 at London’s newest West End venue, the Emerald Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s A REAL BOY
by Jerri Shafer
When Geppetto’s latest wooden creation magically comes to life, a new story begins for an unlikely father and son. From one adventure to another, Pinocchio approaches his life with a courageous spirit and innocent optimism, while Geppetto realizes that fatherhood is more than he ever imagined it to be. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
Michael Ball
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Far from Skid Row
Videos