Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Michael Arden, Nick Jonas & More

Happy Pride Month! Today and every day, we celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community — on stage and beyond. Watch a video of Michael Arden, Nick Jonas, Ephraim Sykes, George C. Wolfe, and Francis Jue discussing what Pride means to them.
"Pride means, to me, visibility," Michael Arden shared. "It means being able to stand up and say, 'This is what I believe in and this is who I am.' It means supporting people around you and celebrating so that the people who have come before us will feel redeemed in the work they have done."
"Pride is especially important this year because people are threatening to take it away," Francis Jue says. "People are threatening to take back rights like the right to marry, like the right to control our own bodies. So, Pride is not just about Pride. It's about all of our civil rights."
