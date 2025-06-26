A.C.T. of Connecticut to Premiere Newly Reimagined Version of ALMOST FAMOUS

A.C.T. of CT will present the regional premiere of Almost Famous: The Musical, launching the theater’s highly anticipated 2025–2026 season. This will be the first production of the musical since its 2022 Broadway debut - and will be a thrilling reimagining of the piece, featuring a revised book and score by the original Broadway team: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning composer Tom Kitt, and Academy Award–winning writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe.

In a unique collaboration, both Kitt and Crowe will be working directly with A.C.T. of CT Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine who will direct the production. Bryan Perri, the original Broadway music supervisor of Almost Famous, will return to supervise the Ridgefield production.

“Almost Famous is more than just a musical—it’s a love letter to rock and roll, community, and what it means to be a fan,” said director Daniel C. Levine. “This newly reimagined version will be intimate, raw, and electric—and we are beyond honored to have the original creators entrust A.C.T. of CT with this next chapter in the life of their work.”

About the upcoming production, Cameron Crowe said, “Working with Daniel C. Levine and with Tom Kitt and Bryan Perri again has been such an exciting and joyful experience. Almost Famous has always been my most personal story, and the intimate and inspiring attention this creative team brings to the production reminds me of when I first fell in love with music. Everything feels possible, and thanks to Daniel and A.C.T. of CT, we’re bringing Almost Famous to the stage again with our whole hearts.”

This new production will serve as an important step toward creating the final version of Almost Famous. As Tom Kitt says, “Almost Famous is one of my most special and cherished creations. I’m so grateful to Lia Vollack, Michael Cassel, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Sean Patrick Flahaven, The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, and everyone who has been a part of the show’s journey from The Old Globe to Broadway. Enormous thanks as well to Dan, Bryan, and everyone at A.C.T for giving Cameron and I this extraordinary opportunity to continue working on the piece in the hopes we can create the definitive version of Almost Famous that can be performed around the world for years to come.”

Based on the beloved, semi-autobiographical film by Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous tells the story of a young aspiring music journalist thrust into the chaotic, seductive world of 1970s rock-and-roll. Now, with fresh eyes and a reinvigorated creative team, this Ridgefield production will offer audiences a never-before-seen version of the show—one that honors its legacy while boldly shaping its future.