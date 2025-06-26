Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, Dolly took the stage at Carnegie Hall. Transport Group presented a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the after party below!

Hello, Dolly! was directed by Transport Group Artistic Director and five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Jack Cummings III.

This unique concert series features a different lineup of performers for each song, rather than a role portrayed by one actor for the entire evening. Additionally, in lieu of the musical's book scenes, backstage stories and anecdotes from the creation of the original production were woven between songs.

The star-studded cast of Transport Group's concert included: Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah Elless, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson , Ashley D. Kelley, Gracie Lawrence, Beth Leavel, Kecia Lewis, Marilyn Maye, Jak Malone, Zachary Noah Piser, Thom Sesma, Helen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Christopher Sieber, Roger Preston Smith, Cheryl Stern, Ephraim Sykes, Barbara Walsh, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Samantha Williams, Anna Zavelson, and Alysha Umphress.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

