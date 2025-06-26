 tracking pixel
Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall

The performance was held on June 23.

By: Jun. 26, 2025
Earlier this week, Dolly took the stage at Carnegie HallTransport Group presented a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the after party below!

Hello, Dolly! was directed by Transport Group Artistic Director and five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Jack Cummings III.

This unique concert series features a different lineup of performers for each song, rather than a role portrayed by one actor for the entire evening. Additionally, in lieu of the musical's book scenes, backstage stories and anecdotes from the creation of the original production were woven between songs.

The star-studded cast of Transport Group's concert included: Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah EllessAndrew Barth FeldmanKatie FinneranJessica FontanaSantino FontanaJ. Harrison GheeAnn HaradaErika HenningsenGrey Henson , Ashley D. KelleyGracie LawrenceBeth LeavelKecia LewisMarilyn MayeJak MaloneZachary Noah PiserThom SesmaHelen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Christopher SieberRoger Preston SmithCheryl SternEphraim SykesBarbara WalshNaTasha Yvette WilliamsSamantha WilliamsAnna Zavelson, and Alysha Umphress.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Choreographer Randy Slovacek and Grey Henson

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Barbara Walsh and Jak Malone

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
A.J. Shively and Hannah Elless

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Frank DiLella and Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Brenda Braxton and Sharon Brown

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Zachary Noah Piser

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Nikki Renee Daniels

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lisa Carroll and Sondra Lee

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Kecia Lewis and Adriane Lenox

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Cody Williams, Frank DiLella and Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
A.J. Shively and Ashley D. Kelley

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lori Tassano and Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Joseph Morales, Zachary Noah Piser and Tyler Armstrong

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lee Roy Reams and Jak Malone

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lee Roy Reams and Jak Malone

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lee Roy Reams and Sondra Lee

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Kecia Lewis and Thom Sesma

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Choreographer Randy Slovacek and Musical DirectorJoey Chancey

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Rehearsal Pianist Michael Cuschieri, Musical DirectorJoey Chancey, Roger Preston Smith and Choreographer Randy Slovacek

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Musical DirectorJoey Chancey and Transport Group's Executive DirectorDenise Dickens

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Marilyn Maye

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Kecia Lewis and Marilyn Maye

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Choreographer Randy Slovacek and Michael Caprio

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Cheryl Stern

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Michael Hayden and Penny Fuller `

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Jane Dorian

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Thom Sesma and Penny Daulton

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Jak Malone, Jasmine Millard and Claire Feuille

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Ken Fallin

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lori Tassano, Matthew Wilkas, Rightor Doyle and Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Randy Roberts and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: Inside the After Party For HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Roger Preston Smith and Choreographer Randy Slovacek

