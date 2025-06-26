BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/26/2025; Jobs In Props, Costumes, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 6/26/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

The Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC), the largest network of theatre practitioners in the United States, seeks a service-oriented and inclusive leader to serve as its Executive Director. An arts professional that is both a strategic thinker and a collaborative doer will thrive at SETC, as will those with experience connecting and serving communities, overseeing large-scale events or conventions, leading teams of geographically-distributed staff and volunteers, and growing revenue streams. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Associate

Department: Education & Engagement Classification: Full time, Annual Range 40-42K PLEASE APPLY WITH COVER LETTER, RESUME, REFERENCES TO ASOLO_HUMAN_RESOURCES@ASOLO.ORG Community Engagement Associate works collaboratively with staff, schools, students, and partner organizations to create and facilitate unique, responsive, and meaningful arts programming that connects and inspires. The Community Engagement Associate works with the Director of Education & Engagement and the Associate D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Development Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO five years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has in... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Supervisor

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of indiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Stage Manager for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 4th with rehearsals starting on Monday, September 8th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 March 7, 2026, in The Center for Performing Arts. • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/T... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 4th with rehearsals starting on Monday, September 8th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 March 7, 2026, in The Center for Performing Arts. • More about the show: https://www.govst.e... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Props Coordinator

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coordinator for its upcoming spring production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on February 2nd and 3rd with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 9-12, 2026, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • Mo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on February 2nd and 3rd with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 9-12, 2026, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More abo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on February 2nd and 3rd with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 9-12, 2026, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • Mor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Director

EMPLOYER: Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation POSITION TITLE: Foundation Director POSITION CLASSIFICATION: Full time/Exempt THE OPPORTUNITY The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) seeks a dynamic, creative and knowledgeable theatre professional to lead programs and services that enable the organization to contribute meaningfully to the future of the American theater. As the nonpr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Producer

South Coast Repertory (SCR) is seeking an Artistic Producer (AP) to act as the lead producer for 5-7 mainstage and second stage productions. In collaboration with the Artistic Director and Director of The Lab@SCR, the AP is integral to the season programming, artist selection, new play development, and actualizing productions. The AP serves as a pillar of the Artistic department with shared supervisory responsibility for the Artistic Coordinator and acts as an interdepartmental hub, communicatin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio seeks a collaborative and detail-oriented Production Manager to oversee all aspects of production and support a thriving, inclusive creative environment. This full-time leadership role is central to realizing the company’s vision of producing nationally recognized contemporary theatre in Columbus. The Production Manager will coordinate with artists, designers, and staff to ensure each show is delivered safely, on time, within budget, and to the highest artistic ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Technical Director

POSITION SUMMARY The Technical Director (TD) provides leadership, direction, and oversight of all technical production activities to support the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The TD will take on top-level oversight of all technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, video, and show rentals, as well as provide administrative support and budget management to all levels of the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Professional Services Specialist 2, Technical Coordinator (Full-Time 10 Months)

Position Title: Professional Services Specialist 2, Technical Coordinator (Full-Time 10 Months) City: Galloway State: New Jersey Employment Type: AFT Professional Staff Description Campus Location: Main Campus (Galloway) Department: School of Arts and Humanities Salary Range: $73,899.90 - $84,980.24 Salary Information: Salary commensurate with experience and is accompanied by an extremely competitive University benefits package Work Hours: Varies Brief Job Overview/Summary ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

DEPARTMENT: Finance

REPORTS TO: Director of Finance

PAY: $30/hr; Part-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Access to participate in a 403(b) retirement plan, complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking and other perks.

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located at 91 University Place in Princeto... (more)

Internships - Creative: Props Coordinator

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coordinator for its upcoming spring production of Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 15th and 16th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, September 20th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 6-9, 2025, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More about t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring production of Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 15th and 16th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, September 20th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 6-9, 2025, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More about th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring production of Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 15th and 16th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, September 20th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 6-9, 2025, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More about t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

DEPARTMENT: Education

REPORTS TO: Director of Education

PAY: $25 -$75/hr depending on type of work; Part-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Access to participate in a 403(b) retirement plan, complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking and other perks.

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Interim Events & Operations Manager

DEPARTMENT: Development / Operations

REPORTS TO: Director of Development, and Director of Operations

PAY: $1,120/week; Temporary, Full-time; Exempt (not eligible for overtime)

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement pla... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Seeking Music Director for our production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.' Performances will be on October 17-19, 2025. Rehearsals are typically Tuesday & Thursday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. All performances and rehearsals will be held at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL 60643, Home of the Beverly Theatre Guild -- Chicago's longest running theatre company! If you are interested in any of these positions, please send inquiries, resume and letter of interes... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Coordinator

The City of Walnut Creek is looking to hire an experienced and collaborative Technical Coordinator to work closely with Lesher Center and Center REP staff to facilitate a variety of productions. Our Technical Coordinator will support the technical needs for productions in the Lesher Center Presents Headliners series and the Center REP season, ensuring that timeline, budget, and contractual obligations are met. The closing date for this recruitment is Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Seeking Choreographer for our production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.' Performances will be on October 17-19, 2025. Rehearsals are typically Tuesday & Thursday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. All performances and rehearsals will be held at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL 60643, Home of the Beverly Theatre Guild -- Chicago's longest running theatre company! If you are interested in any of these positions, please send inquiries, resume and letter of interest... (more)